Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

UK's Princess Beatrice gives birth to daughter

By Associated Press
2021/09/20 20:15
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019 file photo, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend the wedding of Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopli...

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019 file photo, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend the wedding of Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopli...

LONDON (AP) — Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have had a baby daughter, Buckingham Palace said Monday.

The baby, who was born on Saturday at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, weighed 6 pounds and 2 ounces (2.78 kilos). Her name was not immediately revealed.

The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed.

Beatrice is 10th in the line of succession to the British throne.

Updated : 2021-09-20 22:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Street race in northern Taiwan results in two deaths
Street race in northern Taiwan results in two deaths
'Otaku speak' goes viral in Taiwan after man unsuccessfully woos woman
'Otaku speak' goes viral in Taiwan after man unsuccessfully woos woman
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months