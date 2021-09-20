Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2021/09/20 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, September 20, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;85;76;A t-storm around;84;76;SW;9;85%;64%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sun and warm;108;87;Brilliant sunshine;100;87;WNW;8;57%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine;94;71;Sunny and hot;96;72;W;9;31%;0%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;78;72;A t-storm in spots;76;69;E;11;64%;77%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing;63;48;Partly sunny;65;50;SW;6;69%;14%;3

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;50;37;Mostly sunny, windy;45;31;NNW;22;46%;41%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;89;63;Sunny and pleasant;87;62;ESE;5;18%;1%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun;49;31;Turning cloudy, cold;45;28;N;7;61%;9%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very hot;104;70;A t-storm or two;76;60;S;16;69%;77%;2

Athens, Greece;Sunny and very warm;91;72;Mostly sunny;90;68;NE;5;41%;11%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy this morning;59;49;Sunny intervals;63;54;N;8;64%;4%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sunshine;101;74;Breezy in the p.m.;103;73;WNW;13;20%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;88;73;A t-storm around;93;73;SSW;6;64%;55%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;82;68;Clouds and sun, nice;84;68;W;7;64%;33%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;88;77;A couple of t-storms;82;78;S;5;84%;82%;4

Barcelona, Spain;A shower and t-storm;76;61;A stray thunderstorm;71;63;N;9;66%;56%;3

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;72;59;Sunshine, pleasant;79;57;NNW;9;55%;10%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Cooler;61;52;Partly sunny;65;48;N;6;51%;22%;3

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sunshine;59;49;Periods of sun;60;52;NW;6;60%;38%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A stray thunderstorm;68;52;High clouds;64;51;ESE;6;68%;44%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, warm;93;64;Remaining very warm;95;65;ENE;6;26%;2%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;61;44;Periods of sun;62;48;NW;8;55%;31%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sunshine;63;47;Clouds and sun;63;44;E;5;66%;5%;3

Bucharest, Romania;A p.m. t-storm;72;51;Cooler with some sun;60;49;ESE;6;69%;42%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun, cool;62;44;Partial sunshine;62;43;NW;4;57%;19%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Breezy this morning;72;44;Brilliant sunshine;64;51;E;9;60%;0%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;More sun than clouds;87;68;Partly sunny, nice;89;69;NNE;7;26%;6%;13

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;80;75;Rain and a t-storm;78;68;WSW;8;81%;65%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Hot, turning breezy;97;74;Sunny and hot;98;74;N;11;35%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;60;50;Some sun;65;48;SSE;8;54%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;80;66;A t-storm in spots;80;65;SSE;4;70%;52%;11

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy;97;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;80;SSW;6;68%;65%;7

Chicago, United States;A shower and t-storm;81;68;A shower and t-storm;72;61;N;12;71%;82%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Brief a.m. showers;89;78;A morning shower;86;80;SW;8;77%;89%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;56;47;A shower in the p.m.;60;52;WNW;7;54%;73%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, humid;91;81;Sunny and humid;89;81;W;6;77%;15%;11

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;97;76;Partly sunny, cooler;77;59;NNE;10;51%;3%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, windy;88;71;A morning shower;87;71;SE;13;64%;56%;12

Delhi, India;Sun and some clouds;91;79;Humid with a t-storm;89;78;ESE;6;85%;71%;7

Denver, United States;Cooler with some sun;70;42;Brilliant sunshine;68;44;S;6;34%;1%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;An a.m. thunderstorm;90;76;A stray thunderstorm;79;76;E;8;95%;66%;9

Dili, East Timor;Very warm;98;72;A shower in the p.m.;90;74;SSE;7;60%;67%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;64;52;Partly sunny;67;54;SW;9;80%;2%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;90;61;Plenty of sunshine;87;60;NE;6;17%;0%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;76;69;A t-storm in spots;75;67;ENE;14;83%;77%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Some sun, a t-storm;90;77;A t-storm around;89;77;S;4;78%;66%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;85;50;Plenty of sunshine;89;54;E;7;19%;1%;12

Havana, Cuba;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;E;7;70%;72%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy this morning;51;40;Partly sunny;48;36;NE;8;69%;39%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;90;76;A couple of t-storms;87;76;S;7;82%;81%;7

Hong Kong, China;Brief a.m. showers;90;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;80;SE;5;74%;69%;9

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the a.m.;87;76;Breezy with some sun;87;76;ENE;17;53%;29%;10

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;90;73;A thunderstorm;84;73;W;7;81%;71%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;91;75;A strong t-storm;86;72;ENE;10;72%;67%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Hazy sunshine;81;66;A stray t-shower;73;58;NE;11;79%;50%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy;90;76;A t-storm around;90;75;E;6;69%;66%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Breezy and very warm;98;85;Hot;100;87;SE;8;44%;1%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;79;52;Sunny and delightful;80;50;NE;4;13%;6%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;91;60;Sunny and pleasant;87;58;NNW;5;33%;14%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, windy;92;83;Winds subsiding;92;82;W;17;61%;34%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Afternoon t-storms;81;67;Humid with t-storms;79;66;S;4;88%;95%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;102;82;Partial sunshine;103;81;NNW;6;17%;6%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;A shower;54;42;Showers around, cold;48;41;WNW;11;74%;85%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;79;N;7;65%;77%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;92;73;Partly sunny;93;75;W;7;46%;50%;13

Kolkata, India;A couple of t-storms;83;79;A t-storm or two;85;79;SE;6;82%;82%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny;91;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;NNW;4;77%;60%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers around;61;36;A shower in the p.m.;58;36;SSE;9;52%;69%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;86;77;A couple of t-storms;84;76;SW;8;80%;86%;3

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;61;58;Partly sunny;61;58;SSE;10;83%;13%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;81;63;Sunny and nice;81;64;NNE;10;42%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;Some sun returning;66;52;Periods of sun;68;52;SSW;3;68%;9%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Hazy sun;84;64;Mostly sunny;87;67;SW;5;51%;0%;6

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;79;72;Mostly sunny, nice;81;72;SW;7;71%;37%;12

Madrid, Spain;Nice with some sun;78;54;Mostly sunny;73;56;ENE;8;41%;20%;5

Male, Maldives;A t-storm around;88;82;A morning shower;88;82;WNW;10;70%;87%;12

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;91;77;A t-storm around;92;78;NNE;5;67%;50%;7

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;78;A stray thunderstorm;90;79;ESE;4;72%;56%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A t-storm in spots;48;41;A shower in the a.m.;55;50;W;12;60%;81%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;70;55;A p.m. t-storm;74;58;NNW;6;55%;82%;10

Miami, United States;Couple of t-storms;87;80;A thunderstorm;87;78;NE;8;74%;72%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Showers around, cold;44;37;Showers around, cold;43;36;NNW;10;94%;84%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Windy this morning;85;76;Partly sunny, nice;86;77;S;10;66%;19%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy in the p.m.;62;52;Breezy in the a.m.;57;50;ESE;13;59%;0%;4

Montreal, Canada;Sunny and nice;75;59;High clouds;74;63;S;9;58%;10%;3

Moscow, Russia;Morning showers;43;42;Chilly with rain;46;42;ENE;10;83%;88%;1

Mumbai, India;A shower and t-storm;86;79;A shower and t-storm;86;79;W;7;87%;95%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;81;56;Partly sunny;80;57;E;8;55%;44%;14

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;75;63;More humid;74;67;ESE;8;67%;44%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;96;66;Sunny and very warm;95;66;WNW;6;43%;0%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;A shower or two;42;35;An afternoon shower;44;33;W;12;89%;75%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partial sunshine;85;70;Mostly cloudy;85;73;ENE;5;53%;44%;6

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;49;46;Showers around;60;42;ENE;5;80%;63%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy, warm;76;57;Some sun;74;61;S;12;65%;28%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;84;77;Showers around;84;77;ESE;11;77%;92%;6

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;86;75;A couple of t-storms;85;74;NW;5;82%;82%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;88;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;74;NE;5;82%;60%;12

Paris, France;A shower and t-storm;68;51;Partly sunny;66;47;NNE;8;58%;3%;4

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;72;56;Sunny and pleasant;77;53;E;11;43%;0%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;87;77;A thunderstorm;88;78;S;5;78%;68%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;84;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;SSE;12;76%;57%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;92;73;A t-storm around;92;75;S;6;56%;64%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Cool with some sun;56;46;Partly sunny;58;46;NW;4;53%;30%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;A stray p.m. shower;85;68;A t-storm around;78;61;SSW;9;75%;71%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in places;70;50;A shower in places;67;51;S;8;60%;55%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;80;63;Partly sunny;79;63;SSW;6;79%;0%;6

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;81;72;Clouds and sun;82;71;E;9;69%;7%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy;50;42;Morning rain;47;40;WNW;21;77%;100%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cool with some sun;50;41;Mostly cloudy;49;40;N;7;78%;39%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, humid;80;67;Mostly sunny and hot;93;68;SW;10;49%;69%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;102;78;Sunny and very warm;104;78;N;7;10%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;80;62;A t-storm in spots;82;57;NW;5;59%;42%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and chilly;47;42;Cloudy and chilly;47;43;ENE;8;65%;12%;1

San Francisco, United States;Sunshine and warmer;75;62;Sunny;81;59;WSW;8;41%;0%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;84;61;A p.m. t-storm;84;61;ENE;8;62%;72%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower and t-storm;86;78;A shower and t-storm;88;77;S;4;81%;63%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;76;65;A p.m. t-storm;74;63;NNW;5;100%;78%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning out cloudy;82;60;Partly sunny, nice;80;61;E;8;23%;15%;12

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine;68;43;Mostly sunny;70;47;SW;5;49%;27%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;N;8;75%;75%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;79;54;Sunny and nice;79;54;NE;5;40%;0%;5

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun;66;49;Mostly sunny;72;54;NNE;5;62%;8%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Sun and clouds;82;68;A little a.m. rain;77;66;SSW;6;84%;90%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;90;72;Sunny and very warm;86;72;SSW;7;62%;0%;7

Singapore, Singapore;Sunny intervals;90;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;79;SSE;8;68%;76%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower and t-storm;77;51;Not as warm;67;47;W;10;64%;28%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower and t-storm;87;78;A shower or two;88;78;E;7;68%;66%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Clearing;50;43;A shower;51;44;SE;5;70%;74%;1

Sydney, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;81;50;Cooler with a shower;61;49;SSW;21;49%;73%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Sunshine, very hot;97;80;A t-storm around;95;81;SSW;7;61%;55%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Winds subsiding;50;43;Partly sunny;50;45;NE;9;63%;42%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;83;58;Sunny and nice;85;57;N;7;26%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Winds subsiding;83;60;Warm with sunshine;85;63;N;7;41%;6%;5

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine;92;70;Sunny and beautiful;90;72;S;6;15%;0%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;88;75;Sunny and pleasant;88;77;NW;7;56%;0%;7

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;83;64;Sunny and pleasant;83;62;ENE;5;51%;12%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny and pleasant;79;66;Clouds and sun, nice;83;70;ESE;8;58%;36%;3

Toronto, Canada;High clouds;71;65;An afternoon shower;72;63;S;15;76%;86%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sun;94;78;Mostly sunny;92;78;E;5;55%;1%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;A t-storm around;81;70;Clouding up, humid;83;73;E;7;68%;44%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sun and some clouds;64;36;Mostly sunny, mild;68;33;N;8;60%;55%;4

Vancouver, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;62;50;Partly sunny;69;55;ENE;4;61%;70%;4

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;61;46;Partly sunny;61;49;NNW;6;52%;28%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;92;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;74;SSE;5;72%;80%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cold with some sun;43;37;Cloudy and cold;45;37;NW;9;84%;44%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;49;40;Partly sunny;56;46;WNW;10;69%;35%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;61;53;High clouds, windy;60;55;NNW;26;73%;60%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;91;78;A couple of t-storms;89;77;W;5;80%;78%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;84;57;Nice with sunshine;79;58;NE;4;30%;2%;5

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-09-20 22:23 GMT+08:00

