Blind Nut Market Is Poised To Value Over USD 775 Мn By 2020 | CAGR 4.3%

“Global Blind Nut Market” is the title of an upcoming report offered by Market.US. This comprehensive market research report on the blind nut industry contains inputs, as well as information & data from both primary and secondary sources, that have been validated and verified by target market experts. Apart from critical data and other related information, the report also includes factors that could be or are potential restraints to market growth, present & future key trends, recourses that can be leveraged for potential market expansion in untapped regions or countries, as well as factors that are presently fueling growth in the blind nut market. It also covers challenges or threats for new, as well as existing market entrants. The report presents a thorough study of revenues, key developments, strategies, historical data and information by major players that offer crucial perspectives/insights into various market scenarios. The global blind nut market has been segmented on the basis of material type, application, as well as regions and countries.

The Global Blind Nut Market was valued at UЅD $775 Мn in 2020, and is projected to register а САGR of 4.3% over the next 10 years.

Overview:

A blind nut, also known as a blind rivet nut, is a one-piece internally threaded and counterbored tubular rivet that can be anchored entirely from one side. There are two primary types of blind rivet nut designs, both fully capable of accomplishing the same purpose.

Dynamics:

The exponential demand for blind rivet nuts from several end-use industries such as the automotive, construction, electronics, aerospace & defense industries, etc., owing to robust industrialization and urbanization is a major factor that is expected to continue to boost the revenue growth of the global blind nut market in the foreseeable future.

The increasing expenditures by respective governments on fast-tracking numerous infrastructural projects around the world, especially in emerging economies, is also a major factor slated to further contribute to future market growth of this industry.

In light of the recent COVID-19 outbreak, several industry players have either temporarily halted their manufacturing and supply-chain operations or are functioning with a minimal workforce. Either way, this hiatus is expected to have a significant impact on the revenue growth of the global blind nut market over the next few years.

However, increasing investments being made by key industry players to develop technologically innovative products such as the Riv-Float rivet nut for example, in order to gain a competitive edge over their industry counterparts, is another factors slated to have a positive influence on the revenue growth of this global market.

being undertaken by government organizations to ensure that safety standards in the production of biologics are maintained and not compromised, as well as the increasing investments being made by key industry players to develop more innovative approaches which eliminate the risk of possible contamination are also anticipated to augment future revenue growth of the global blind nut market.

Key industry players of the global blind nut market are Arconic Corp., Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (STANLEY Engineered Fastening), SFS Group AG, Sherex Fastening Solutions LLC, FAR Italy S.R.L., Böllhoff Verbindungstechnik GmbH (Wilhelm Böllhoff GmbH & Co. KG), Clock Win Equipments, Ocean International, DEGOMETAL, Ornit Blind Rivets Ltd, and DSU Group (Uniriv Ltd.), among others.

Segmentation of the global blind nut market is as follows:

On the basis of material type, the stainless steel segment accounted for the maximum number of revenue shares (34.6%) of the global blind nut market in 2020, and is slated to index a CAGR of 4.5%, with an attractiveness index of 4.3, over the next 10 years. The steel segment also accounted for considerable revenue shares of this global market in 2020, and is anticipated to continue to do so over the forecast period.

In terms of application, the automotive segment accounted for the majority revenue shares (32.5%) of the global blind nut market in 2020, and is slated to register the highest CAGR over the next 10 years. The construction equipment segment accounted for the second-most revenue shares of this global market in 2020, and are also anticipated to expand at a considerable rate of revenue growth over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the majority revenue shares of the global blind nut market in 2020, and is slated to index the highest CAGR, with an attractiveness index of 4, over the next decade. The markets in Europe and North America accounted for the second and third-most number of revenue shares of this global market in 2020, and is indicative of continuing to do so over the next 10 years.