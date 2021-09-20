New Era of Brucite Market Generate Revenue Of 539.2 Million with a CAGR of 5.9%, Says Market.us

“Global Brucite Market” is the title of an upcoming report offered by Market.US. This comprehensive market research report on the brucite industry contains inputs, as well as information & data from both primary and secondary sources, that have been validated and verified by target market experts. Apart from critical data and other related information, the report also includes factors that could be or are potential restraints to market growth, present & future key trends, recourses that can be leveraged for potential market expansion in untapped regions or countries, as well as factors that are presently fueling growth in the brucite market. It also covers challenges or threats for new, as well as existing market entrants. The report presents a thorough study of revenues, key developments, strategies, historical data and information by major players that offer crucial perspectives/insights into various market scenarios. The global brucite market has been segmented on the basis of product type, end-use, as well as regions and countries.

The Global Brucite Market was valued at UЅD $539.2 Мn in 2020, and is projected to register а САGR of 5.9% over the next 10 years.

Overview:

As a result of its numerous properties, Brucite is steadily finding an increasing number of applications in both the manufacturing and industrial sectors. This continual surge in usage is expected to have a profound impact on the revenue growth of the global brucite market over the next 10 years.

Brucite is the mineral form of magnesium hydroxide, with the chemical formula Mg(OH)2. It is a common alteration product of periclase in marble; a low-temperature hydrothermal vein mineral in metamorphosed limestone and chlorite schists; and formed during the serpentinization of dunites.

However, in light of the recent COVID-19 outbreak, the manufacturing and supply-chain operations of key industry players have been either temporarily shut down or are functioning with a minimal workforce. This is expected to have a negative impact on this global market in the near future.

Nonetheless, going by newfangled trends, several key industry players have been pursuing successful mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their respective market positions by diversifying their research & development activities, as well as in growing their consumer bases through the expansion of their sales and distribution networks. This is also slated to have a significant influence on the revenue growth of this global market in the coming years.

Key industry players of the global brucite market are Martin Marietta Materials Inc., J.M. Huber Corporation, LEHVOSS Corporate Group (Lehmann & Voss & Co.), Konoshima Chemical Co. Ltd., Nedmag B.V., Premier Magnesia LLC., Dandong Xinyang Mineral Co. Ltd., Tateho Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Garrison Minerals LLC., Russian Mining Chemical Company, Dandong Yongfeng Minerals Co. Ltd., Kyowa Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Dandong Yongxing Mining Co. Ltd., among others.

Segmentation of the global brucite market is as follows:

On the basis of grade type, the technical grade segment accounted for the highest number of revenue shares of the global brucite market in 2020, and is slated to index the highest CAGR over the next 10 years. The food grade segment also accounted for considerable revenue shares of this global market in 2020, and is anticipated to continue to do so over the forecast period.

In terms of end-use, the flame retardant segment accounted for the majority revenue shares of the global brucite market in 2020, and is slated to register the highest CAGR, with an attractiveness index of 4.9, over the next 10 years. The pharmaceutical end-use segment accounted for the second-most revenue shares of this global market in 2020, and is also anticipated to expand at a considerable rate of revenue growth over the next 10 years.

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the majority revenue shares of the global brucite market in 2020, and is anticipated to index the highest CAGR over the next decade. The markets in Europe and North America accounted for the second and third-most number of revenue shares of this global market in 2020, and is indicative of continuing to do so over the next decade.