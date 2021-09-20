Alexa
India to resume exports of coronavirus vaccines in October

By Associated Press
2021/09/20 19:40
NEW DELHI (AP) — India, the world's largest vaccine producer, says it will resume exports and donations of surplus coronavirus vaccines in October after halting them during a devastating surge in domestic infections in April.

The health ministry said Monday that surplus vaccines will be used to "fulfill its commitment towards the world for the collective fight against COVID-19."

India began exporting vaccines in January but stopped after it was hit by a massive wave of cases. The halt in exports left many developing countries without adequate supplies.

India donated or sold 66 million vaccine doses to nearly 100 countries before it halted exports.

Updated : 2021-09-20 21:04 GMT+08:00

