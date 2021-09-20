Ukrainian swimmer rescued from Taiwan’s northern sea

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Ukrainian man was rescued on Monday afternoon (Sept. 20) after two foreigners who went swimming with him at a northern Taiwan beach reported him missing.

The man, who is in his 20s, went for a swim along the Jinshan Mysterious Coast in New Taipei's Jinshan District on Monday afternoon, CNA reported. He was with two friends who are also foreign nationals.

After his friends came ashore, they noticed the Ukrainian swimming towards the Twin Candlestick Islets before he disappeared. They reported the incident to the New Taipei Fire Department around 3 p.m.

The Jinshan fire station and the Coast Guard immediately dispatched boats and personnel to the scene. A helicopter from the National Airborne Service Corps found the missing foreigner half a nautical mile south of the Twin Candlestick Islets.

After the helicopter set off smoke bombs to indicate the position of the man, the Coast Guard and the fire department sailed towards him, and he was picked up by a Coast Guard boat.

The man was taken to the Huanggang Fishing Port, where an assessment of his condition found his vital signs to be stable. He politely refused to be sent to a hospital.

The fire department said the three foreigners entered a no-swimming area and will be referred to the North Coast & Guanyinshan National Scenic Area Administration (NCGNSAA) for punishment. According to the Act for the Development of Tourism, the infractions are punishable by a fine of between NT$10,000 (US$345) and NT$50,000.