Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

4 men charged for shouting antisemitic abuse in London

By Associated Press
2021/09/20 19:06
4 men charged for shouting antisemitic abuse in London

LONDON (AP) — Four men were charged Monday for allegedly shouting antisemitic abuse while driving around in a convoy in north London.

The suspects, all in their 20s and from the northwest English town of Blackburn, are accused of using threatening, abusive or insulting words likely to stir up racial hatred on May 16 when they were driving in cars draped in Palestinian flags.

Mohammed Iftikhar Hanif, Jawaad Hussain, Asif Ali, and Adil Mota are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Oct. 6.

The alleged incident, which occurred near a synagogue in West Hampstead and continued into St John’s Wood, took place after protests in London and other cities across the U.K. and Ireland in support of the Palestinians.

“We are pleased that suspects have now been charged but the convoy should never have been allowed in the first place and there remain many other unsolved crimes committed against British Jews from that same period of fighting between Hamas and Israel,” said. Stephen Silverman, Director of Investigations and Enforcement at the Campaign Against Antisemitism.

Updated : 2021-09-20 20:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Street race in northern Taiwan results in two deaths
Street race in northern Taiwan results in two deaths
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
'Otaku speak' goes viral in Taiwan after man unsuccessfully woos woman
'Otaku speak' goes viral in Taiwan after man unsuccessfully woos woman