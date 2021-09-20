Russia: Several dead after university shooting in Siberia

Several have been wounded in the attack Several have been wounded in the attack

A gunman opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday morning, leaving several people dead and wounded, Russia's Investigative Committee said.

The gunman was later detained, Russia's Interior Ministry and a university spokesman said. Officials said that the gunman was killed following the shooting. "He was liquidated," Natalia Pechishcheva, a university spokesperson, said.

It is the second mass shooting at an education facility in Russia this year.

What we know so far

Russia's Investigative Committee has launched a murder probe into the incident, in which:

At least six people were killed;

more than 20 people were injured;

the gunman, a student at the university, was detained and taken to hospital.

What happened during the shooting?

Students and staff locked themselves in the rooms, and the university urged those who could leave campus to do so. Some reportedly fled through windows.

The perpetrator, who was an 18-year-old student at the university, used a "traumatic" firearm, according to the Perm State University press service. Such guns are designed to fire non-lethal rubber or plastic projectiles, but can be modified to fire other ammunition.

The student had earlier posted a social media photo of himself posing with a rifle, helmet and ammunition.

"I've thought about this for a long time, it's been years and I realized the time had come to do what I dreamt of," he said on a social media account attributed to him that was later taken down.

He indicated his actions had nothing to do with politics or religion but were motivated by hatred.

Several people injured

It wasn't immediately clear whether the victims sustained injuries from the shooting or from trying to escape the building. Earlier media footage from the scene showed students jumping from first-floor windows to escape the building, landing heavily on the ground before running to safety.

"There were about 60 people in the classroom. We closed the door and barricaded it with chairs," student Semyon Karyakin told Reuters.

Russia's Investigate Committee has opened a murder probe into the aftermath of the incident. President Vladimir Putin had been notified of the shooting, the Kremlin said, adding that the health and science ministers had been ordered to travel to Perm to coordinate assistance for the victims.

"The president expresses sincere condolences to those who have lost family and loved ones as a result of this incident," Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Regional authorities said that classes at local schools, colleges and universities were cancelled on Monday. The university, which has 12,000 students enrolled, said that about 3,000 people were on the campus at the time of the shooting.

Russia has strict restrictions on civilian firearm ownership, but some categories of guns are available for purchase for hunting and self defense.

Russia has relatively few school shootings due to normally tight security in educational institutions and gun ownership laws.

Earlier this year, a lone teenage gunman opened fire at a school in the city of Kazan in May, killing nine people and wounding several more. It was Russia's deadliest school shooting since 2018, when a student at a college in Crimea killed 20 people before killing himself.





