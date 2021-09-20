Color Coated Steel Roll Market Expected To Garner UЅD $45,963.3 Мn by 2030, Says MarketResearch.Biz

Overview:

In metalworking, rolling is a metal forming process in which metal stock is passed through one or more pairs of rollers to reduce thickness, and make it more uniform. Color coating is a term used to describe the application of a decorative or protective organic coating to steel substrate supplied in coil form. Color coated steel is also known as pre-painted steel.

The Global Color Coated Steel Roll Market was valued at UЅD $27,669.8 Мn in 2020, and is projected to achieve a valuation of UЅD $45,963.3 Мn by 2030, at a САGR of 6.2%. The 5-year (2020–2025) cumulative revenue of this market is projected to be over USD $36,397.5 Mn, and is estimated to increase significantly over the latter part of the forecast period.

Dynamics:

The steady increase in infrastructural development across the world in general, more specifically in emerging economies, due to growing urbanization levels and booming population figures, is a primary factor that is expected to lead to a greater demand for these products, leading to subsequent revenue growth for the global color coated steel roll market over the next decade.

Moreover, the numerous properties offered by color coated steel such as, a superior finish, and corrosion resistance, among others, is a factor that is also anticipated to increase the adoption of these products, increasing potential market growth opportunities for this global industry.

However, in light of the recent COVID-19 outbreak, the operations of numerous industries have either been temporarily halted or are functioning with a minimal workforce due to enforced lockdowns and imposed restrictions by respective governing bodies. The global color coated steel roll market is no different, and is a factor that is expected to have a negative impact on the revenue growth of this industry in the coming years.

Nonetheless, the increase in disposable incomes of individuals across the world is also a factor that is playing a crucial role in their respective purchasing abilities, thereby increasing the demand for consumer goods as well as other products that require color coated steel rolls; further fueling market growth for this global industry in the process.

Segmentation of the global color coated steel roll market is as follows:

In terms of type, the PE segment accounted for the maximum number of revenue shares of the global color coated steel roll market in 2020, and is expected to continue to index the highest number of revenue shares over the forecast period. However, the PDVF segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR over the next 10 years.

With regards to application, the construction segment accounted for the highest number of revenue shares of the global color coated steel roll market in 2020. The home appliance segment is also expected to register considerable revenue growth in the years to come.

Regional Segmentation and Analysis:

The markets in the APAC region accounted for the maximum number of revenue shares of the global color coated steel roll market in 2020, and is expected to register the highest CAGR over the remainder of this forecast period. The markets in North America are also anticipated to register a considerable revenue growth over the next 10 years.

Global Color Coated Steel Roll Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the Global Color Coated Steel Roll Market includes profiles of major companies such as TArcelorMittal S.A., NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION, China Baowu Steel Group Corp. Ltd. (Baowu Steel), ThyssenKrupp AG, Angang Steel Company Limited (Angang Steel), United States Steel Corporation, BlueScope Steel Ltd., NLMK Group (Novolipetsk Steel), JSW Steel Ltd., Shadong Kerui Steel Co. Ltd., Severstal, DONGKUKSTEEL MILL CO. LTD., JFE Steel, Essar Steel India Ltd. (AM/NS India Ltd.)

The Global Color Coated Steel Roll Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021–2030 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Color Coated Steel Roll Market for 2021–2030.