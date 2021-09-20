Taiwanese family accuses funeral home of cremating wrong body

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taoyuan citizen surnamed Lee (李) whose father’s funeral was scheduled to take place on Sunday (Sept. 19) was angry to discover that the body had been mistakenly cremated earlier in the day.

As his father had been set for a Sunday afternoon cremation, the family arranged for his remains to be taken out of the freezer at the private funeral home Saturday night, CNA reported.

However, on Sunday morning, an undertaker responsible for a separate cremation mistook Lee’s father for his “customer” and sent him to the crematorium. Lee said this happened despite the two deceased men having different family names, coffin designs, and physical characteristics.

Lee’s family had been at the funeral home on Saturday along with the other family, but apparently little effort was made by the business to keep track of these details, while the other family explained that they had not seen their relative for many years.

Unable to accept this explanation, Lee filed a lawsuit against the undertaker and the funeral home at the Taoyuan Police Department’s Longtan Precinct on Monday. The funeral home, which did not want to be interviewed, said the two families were attempting to settle the issue, per CNA.

The Taoyuan Office of Funeral Services said the undertaker failed to double check his work and that a QR code system put in place last year by the city government is supposed to ensure the proper tracking of remains.