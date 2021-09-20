Coast Guard, helicopters search for ‘missing’ tourist, found sleeping at inn

Members of Coast Guard search for British tourist who was reported "missing." (Coast Guard Administration photo) Members of Coast Guard search for British tourist who was reported "missing." (Coast Guard Administration photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After launching a search-and-rescue mission for a British man who was reported missing at a Kenting beach, the police found him sleeping at a local guest house, CNA reported on Monday (Sept. 20)

Local police received a report about a foreigner who never returned to shore after going for a swim at around 5 a.m., per CNA. The police soon began a joint search and rescue effort in collaboration with the Coast Guard, the fire department, the Wei Jing Rescue Association (威鯨救難協會), the airborne service, and local fishing boats.



Helicopter deployed to join search-and-rescue mission. (Facebook, Wei Jing Association photo)

According to ETToday, the man had been drinking at a local bar when he announced that he was going to go swimming, leaving behind his clothes and belongings, including his identification. At around 5 a.m., the staff at the bar found the man’s things while closing and notified the police.

As the man had reported the keycard to his room missing the day before, the police eventually checked the inn where he was staying and found the man sleeping soundly at 9:31 a.m., reported CNA.

A Facebook post by the Wei Jing Rescue Association, a renowned search-and-rescue team in Hengchun, said the organization had deployed six jet skis and two boats and readied drones and divers for the mission. In an update, it said while “it is still good news that the person is safe,” people should be cautious of their own safety and remain aware of the actual status of those around them.



Wei Jing Rescue Association member searches on jet ski. (Facebook, Wei Jing Association photo)