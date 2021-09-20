Alexa
Taiwanese rush to book vaccinations with BNT vaccine Monday morning

More than 572,000 people reserve BioNTech doses after 9th round of appointments begins

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/20 16:50
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine vial. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese on Monday (Sept. 20) rushed to book Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT) vaccinations, and in a matter of hours, more than 570,000 people had made an appointment.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) opened appointments for the first dose of the BNT vaccine at 10 a.m. on Monday (Sept. 20), with 572,678 people making appointments in just three hours. This ninth round of vaccine bookings will last until Sept. 22., CNA reported.

The three groups who are eligible for the BNT vaccine are adults aged 18-22, 65 or older, or those 40 or older in the ninth vaccination priority group, CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said previously.

Appointments for the second dose of the domestically produced Medigen shots started at the same time Monday. According to the CECC, 652,833 people are qualified to reserve a time slot, and as of 1 p.m., 282,652 people had already completed their appointments.

The Medigen vaccine will be administered from Sept. 27 to Oct. 2, while the BNT vaccine will be doled out from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2, per CNA.
Taiwan
CECC
BioNTech vaccine
COVID-19

