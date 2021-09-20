Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwanese hiker missing in Yangmingshan National Park for 16 days

People who get lost advised to call 110 or 119

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/20 16:28
Taiwanese hiker missing in Yangmingshan National Park for 16 days

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 70-year-old Taiwanese man surnamed Hsu (許) has not been seen since Sept. 4, and search efforts are underway, CNA reported.

The New Taipei Fire Department received reports on Thursday (Sept. 16) that Hsu, who lives in Taipei’s Beitou District, left home on Sept. 4 and never returned. According to Hsu’s family, he has a habit of solo hiking and not bringing his cellphone with him.

After looking into his EasyCard transaction record, police were able to confirm that Hsu’s last transaction was dated 10:11 a.m. on Sept. 4, when he got off a bus at the Erzihping stop in Yangmingshan National Park and walked towards the Erzihping trailhead, according to CNA.

New Taipei Fire Department official Wang Bin-hung (王斌弘) said on Monday that search efforts involving the fire departments of New Taipei and Taipei, private rescue groups, drones, and dogs combed through a large area from Sept. 17-19.

The search and rescue team found a spot from where they suspected Hsu might have fallen, Wang said, adding that they planned to rappel down to the floor of the valley, which is about 100 meters deep, and then search along the bottom and the slopes.

The New Taipei Fire Department urged the public to avoid hiking alone and be sure to bring food, warm clothes, and cell phones. If people find themselves lost, they are advised to call 110 or 119 and stay put to avoid complicating the search.

Taiwanese hiker missing in Yangmingshan National Park for 16 days
(CNA photo)
Erzihping
Beitou District
New Taipei Fire Department
Yangmingshan National Park

RELATED ARTICLES

Angry dormitory supervisor slams sports car into Taiwan university
Angry dormitory supervisor slams sports car into Taiwan university
2021/09/10 14:51
Time Magazine selects Taipei as one of 'World's Greatest Places'
Time Magazine selects Taipei as one of 'World's Greatest Places'
2021/07/22 17:44
Taipei bus driver diagnosed with COVID after working 3 days
Taipei bus driver diagnosed with COVID after working 3 days
2021/07/16 18:07
Taiwan's Yangmingshan National Park reopens trails
Taiwan's Yangmingshan National Park reopens trails
2021/07/14 15:49
Employee of Taiwan’s Pegatron tests positive for COVID
Employee of Taiwan’s Pegatron tests positive for COVID
2021/05/17 13:39

Updated : 2021-09-20 17:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
'Otaku speak' goes viral in Taiwan after man unsuccessfully woos woman
'Otaku speak' goes viral in Taiwan after man unsuccessfully woos woman
Street race in northern Taiwan results in two deaths
Street race in northern Taiwan results in two deaths