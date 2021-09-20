Taiwanese hiker missing in Yangmingshan National Park for 16 days

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 70-year-old Taiwanese man surnamed Hsu (許) has not been seen since Sept. 4, and search efforts are underway, CNA reported.

The New Taipei Fire Department received reports on Thursday (Sept. 16) that Hsu, who lives in Taipei’s Beitou District, left home on Sept. 4 and never returned. According to Hsu’s family, he has a habit of solo hiking and not bringing his cellphone with him.

After looking into his EasyCard transaction record, police were able to confirm that Hsu’s last transaction was dated 10:11 a.m. on Sept. 4, when he got off a bus at the Erzihping stop in Yangmingshan National Park and walked towards the Erzihping trailhead, according to CNA.

New Taipei Fire Department official Wang Bin-hung (王斌弘) said on Monday that search efforts involving the fire departments of New Taipei and Taipei, private rescue groups, drones, and dogs combed through a large area from Sept. 17-19.

The search and rescue team found a spot from where they suspected Hsu might have fallen, Wang said, adding that they planned to rappel down to the floor of the valley, which is about 100 meters deep, and then search along the bottom and the slopes.

The New Taipei Fire Department urged the public to avoid hiking alone and be sure to bring food, warm clothes, and cell phones. If people find themselves lost, they are advised to call 110 or 119 and stay put to avoid complicating the search.



(CNA photo)