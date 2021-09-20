Alexa
Military analysts praise Taiwan-made cruise missile's potential capabilities

Experts say Hsiung Feng IIE can hit targets with deadly accuracy

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/20 16:04
Hsiung Feng IIE missile. (NCSIST photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Military analysts have said the domestically produced Hsiung Feng IIE cruise missile would have the capability to change course mid-flight to avoid interception if paired with U.S. military-grade GPS systems, and it would also have a strike accuracy of 10 to 15 meters.

The Cabinet is expected to approve a budget of NT$240 billion (US$8.63 billion) to purchase military weapons and equipment, among which is the Hsiung Feng IIE.

Chie Chung (揭仲), a senior assistant associate researcher at the National Policy Foundation, surmised that the cruise missile’s main targets are likely to be anti-aircraft and ballistic missile launch sites as well as other military facilities located deep within China, CNA reported.

He also said that although the cruise missile has a range of about 1,200 kilometers, it does not fly on a direct path to the target area. Several coordinates marking where to change course should be preset before launch, Chung said, adding that it should also be equipped with U.S. military GPS in order to avoid detection and interception.

According to performance data, Su Tzu-yun (蘇紫雲), a scholar from the Institute for National Defense and Security Research, said the size of the projectile is a key factor in evaluating its capability. Its maximum range and speed can be assessed based on the characteristics of aeronautic and physical principles, CNA cited him as saying.

Su mentioned that the missile’s accuracy benefits from the advancement of microelectronic systems, GPS technology, satellite imaging, and inertial navigation systems. This allows the Hsiung Feng IIE to at least come within 10 to 15 m of a target, he said.

Su added that most of the digital signal processors and GPUs used by modern missiles come from Taiwan’s semiconductor industry, which makes the potential of Taiwan’s domestic missiles worth developing.
