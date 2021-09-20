Alexa
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases

Four imported cases also confirmed

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/20 14:21
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Sept. 20) announced six new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which two are local and four are imported.

The center pointed out that the two local cases are a woman in her 20s and a boy under five years old.

The four new imported cases include three males and one female between four and 60 years old.

Two arrived from Cambodia, one from the U.S., and another from Indonesia between Sept. 7-17. All had tested negative for the disease within three days of their departure.

Taiwan has so far reported 16,147 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 840 people in the country have succumbed to the disease.
COVID-19
confirmed cases
CECC
imported cases
local cases

Updated : 2021-09-20 14:47 GMT+08:00

