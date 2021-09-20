Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Vancouver 1, Colorado 1

By Associated Press
2021/09/20 12:47
Vancouver 1, Colorado 1

Vancouver 1 0 1
Colorado 1 0 1

First Half_1, Colorado, Wilson, 2 (Price), 28th minute; 2, Vancouver, White, 5 (Caicedo), 41st.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Vancouver, Maxime Crepeau, Thomas Hasal; Colorado, William Yarbrough, Clinton Irwin.

Yellow Cards_Galvan, Colorado, 17th.

Referee_Rubiel Vazquez. Assistant Referees_Jeffrey Greeson, Matthew Nelson, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Tim Ford.

A_8,454.

___

Lineups

Vancouver_Maxime Crepeau; Javain Brown (Patrick Metcalfe, 88th), Florian Jungwirth, Ranko Veselinovic; Janio Bikel (Michael Baldisimo, 61st), Deiber Caicedo (Lucas Cavallini, 61st), Ryan Gauld, Andy Rose, Russell Teibert; Cristian Dajome (Leonard Owusu, 88th), Brian White (Jake Nerwinski, 79th).

Colorado_William Yarbrough; Lucas Esteves, Mark-Anthony Kaye (Younes Namli, 65th), Keegan Rosenberry, Auston Trusty, Daniel Wilson; Kellyn Acosta, Michael Barrios (Andre Shinyashiki, 83rd), Jack Price; Braian Galvan, Jonathan Lewis (Diego Rubio, 65th).

Updated : 2021-09-20 14:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan
Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan
'Otaku speak' goes viral in Taiwan after man unsuccessfully woos woman
'Otaku speak' goes viral in Taiwan after man unsuccessfully woos woman