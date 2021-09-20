Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Brian White pulls Whitecaps even in 1-1 draw with Rapids

By Associated Press
2021/09/20 11:25
Colorado Rapids midfielder Braian Galvan, front, pursues the bal with Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Michael Baldisimo in the second half of an MLS so...
Colorado Rapids midfielder Kellyn Acosta, left, struggles with Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Ryan Gould in the first half of an MLS soccer match Sund...
Vancouver Whitecaps head coach Vanni Sartini directs his team against the Colorado Rapids in the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Sept. 19, 2...
Colorado Rapids midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye, center, drives with the ball between Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Russell Teibert, left, and defender ...
Colorado Rapids defender Lucas Esteves, left, fights for control of the ball with Vancouver Whitecaps defender Javain Brown in the first half of an ML...
Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau directs his teammates as players set up for a corner kick by the Colorado Rapids in the first half of an...
Colorado Rapids forward Michael Barrios, left, pursues the ball with Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Ryan Gould in the first half of an MLS soccer matc...

Colorado Rapids midfielder Braian Galvan, front, pursues the bal with Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Michael Baldisimo in the second half of an MLS so...

Colorado Rapids midfielder Kellyn Acosta, left, struggles with Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Ryan Gould in the first half of an MLS soccer match Sund...

Vancouver Whitecaps head coach Vanni Sartini directs his team against the Colorado Rapids in the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Sept. 19, 2...

Colorado Rapids midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye, center, drives with the ball between Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Russell Teibert, left, and defender ...

Colorado Rapids defender Lucas Esteves, left, fights for control of the ball with Vancouver Whitecaps defender Javain Brown in the first half of an ML...

Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau directs his teammates as players set up for a corner kick by the Colorado Rapids in the first half of an...

Colorado Rapids forward Michael Barrios, left, pursues the ball with Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Ryan Gould in the first half of an MLS soccer matc...

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Brian White scored, Maxime Crépeau made three saves for Vancouver and the Whitecaps tied the Colorado Rapids 1-1 on Sunday night.

White chipped a one-touch finish off the crossbar and into the net to pull Vancouver (7-8-9) even in the 41st minute. Déiber Caicedo set up the goal, running onto an errant pass by Colorado’s Danny Wilson in the middle third, charging down the middle and playing a through ball to White in the center of the area.

Vancouver has just one loss in its last 12 games.

Wilson headed home a corner kick by Jack Price for the Rapids (12-4-8) in the 28th minute. Colorado is unbeaten in its last 10 games, but is winless in three straight.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-20 13:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan
Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan
'Otaku speak' goes viral in Taiwan after man unsuccessfully woos woman
'Otaku speak' goes viral in Taiwan after man unsuccessfully woos woman