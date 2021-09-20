Alexa
Diplomatic allies pen letter urging Taiwan's inclusion in UN

Foreign ministry says nation's participation beneficial for global post-COVID recovery

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/20 11:59
76th UN General Assembly. (Facebook, UN photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) says that Taiwan’s diplomatic allies have penned a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urging him to address the East Asian nation’s exclusion from the global body.

As the 76th UN General Assembly is scheduled to hold a general debate from Sept. 21-27, Taiwan's allies have demonstrated their friendship by drafting and signing a letter to Guterres, calling for Taiwan’s inclusion in the UN, the Liberty Times reported.

The organization should invite Taiwan to join in order to foster a more resilient post-COVID recovery, MOFA argued, adding that the global body should also oppose the misinterpretation of UNGA Resolution 2758 to exclude Taiwanese.

MOFA did not specify which countries have signed the letter. It said that due to the UN’s strict pandemic prevention measures, Taiwan’s allies are still deciding how and when to deliver the message.

Last year, 12 of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies voiced support for its inclusion through various means. The countries included Palau, Paraguay, the Marshall Islands, Haiti, Nauru, Tuvalu, Eswatini, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Belize, and Nicaragua.
Taiwan
UN
diplomatic allies
Antonio Guterres
UN General Assembly
UN secretary-general

Updated : 2021-09-20 13:15 GMT+08:00

