Ravens lose S DeShon Elliott to concussion

By Associated Press
2021/09/20 10:21
BALTIMORE (AP) — Ravens safety DeShon Elliott left Sunday night's game against Kansas City with a concussion.

Baltimore has been decimated in both the offensive and defensive backfields so far this season. It lost cornerback Marcus Peters for the season to a knee injury, and cornerback Jimmy Smith has missed the first two games with ankle problems.

The Ravens are having their depth tested, which is not a fun position to be in against a team like the Chiefs. Rookie safety Brandon Stephens whiffed on an open-field tackle early in the second half as Byron Pringle scored on a 40-yard catch-and-run to put Kansas City up 28-17.

