VP Bank in Asia makes two newly-created key appointments to its Asia Management Committee

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 20 September 2021 - VP Bank has today announced the appointments of Alexander Tsikouras as Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer Asia and Will Wang as Head of Client Solutions & Strategic Partnerships Asia in two newly-created roles which form part of the Asia Management Committee (Asia Manco) as of 24 September 2021. Aligning with VP Bank's growth strategy in Asia, these appointments follow the recent joining of two other senior executives, Pamela Hsu Phua as CEO Asia and Heline Lam as Chief of Staff Asia.





Through the expansion of its leadership team in the region, VP Bank continues to build upon its proven business model focusing on intermediaries and private banking, with the aim to establish VP Bank as an international Open Wealth Services pioneer.

As Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer Asia based in Singapore, Alexander Tsikouras will be responsible for driving the bank's strategic financial and operational efficiency, as well as transformation in Asia. He will report regionally to Pamela Hsu Phua (CEO Asia), and functionally to Roger Barmettler (Group CFO) and Urs Monstein (Group COO). Alexander has more than 20 years of experience with deep expertise in business development, change and risk management, finance and strategy. Joining from Pictet where he was Chief of Staff Asia, he holds a PhD in Finance from the University of Piraeus in Greece and a Master's in International Accounting & Finance from the London School of Economics.

As Head of Client Solutions & Strategic Partnerships Asia based in Hong Kong, Will Wang will play an active role with VP Bank's clients and strategic partners, and in identifying and expanding business opportunities in this region. He will report functionally to both Pamela Hsu Phua (CEO Asia) and Thomas von Hohenhau (Group Head Client Solutions). Prior to VP Bank, Will was Managing Director and Head of Investment Committee at a Hong Kong SFC regulated asset manager. He has over 20 years of experience in private banking from front office, investments to management oversight in international locations spanning across Hong Kong, Singapore and Switzerland. Currently also as Head of CAIA Association Hong Kong Chapter, Will is CFA, CAIA and CMT charterholder, with MBA from University of St. Gallen in Switzerland and CEMS-Master.

Pamela Hsu Phua, CEO Asia of VP Bank, is delighted to welcome the new members to Asia Manco: "I am excited for what's to come with both Will and Alexander joining our team as we continue to work together to expand our presence in Asia. The region remains abound with plenty of opportunities. With their targeted wealth management expertise, they will contribute to the successful execution of Strategy 2026 in Asia."





About VP Bank Group

VP Bank established in 1956, is a leading bank in Liechtenstein with an international presence in Switzerland, Luxembourg, Singapore, Hong Kong and the British Virgin Islands. VP Bank Group offers comprehensive wealth management solutions for intermediaries and private individuals. VP Bank is listed on the Swiss stock exchange. It has an "A" rating from Standard & Poor's as a well-capitalised and secure bank. It provides independent advice and access to leading investment houses through its open architecture. A standout feature of VP Bank is its strength in working with financial intermediaries and wealth managers to offer best in class solutions for clients.





About VP Bank Ltd Singapore Branch





VP Bank Ltd Singapore Branch is a boutique private bank with a client-centric business philosophy. With a presence in Singapore since 2008, it is the Asian branch of the Liechtenstein-based VP Bank Group.

VP Bank Ltd Singapore Branch provides specialised wealth management solutions and family office services for high-net-worth clients and professional asset managers and is dedicated to the protection and growth of clients' wealth. The bank offers a holistic suite of services in wealth management. Apart from private wealth management, VP Bank Ltd Singapore Branch provides comprehensive services for asset managers and other financial intermediaries. The service offering comprises a trading platform, banking services - including e-banking and mobile banking - and operational support. Partnership arrangements with professionals include tailor-made investment advisory, discretionary management solutions, and custodian services.

VP Bank was awarded Best External Asset Manager Service Provider and Best Private Banking Regional Partnership at Greater China WealthBriefingAsia Awards for Excellence 2020 and Best Asia EAM Service Desk at Citywire Asia EAM Desk Awards 2020. In 2021, VP Bank was named Best Private Bank - Intermediary Services by Asian Private Banker and 'Best Boutique Private Bank' at the 9th annual WealthBriefingAsia Awards 2021.

#VPBank