Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Baby tapir greets Taipei Zoo visitors for first time

Now 40 days old, Mo Huadou is the fifth tapir born at Taipei Zoo

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/20 11:32
Mo Huadou the tapir is now 40 days old. (Taipei Zoo photo)

Mo Huadou the tapir is now 40 days old. (Taipei Zoo photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The newborn tapir Mo Huadou (貘花豆) will be roaming her outdoor enclosure with her mother Molly (貘莉) on sunny days starting on Monday (Sept. 20), Taipei Zoo announced in a press release.

Mo Huadou is 40 days old and sports a black coat decorated with white dots and lines, which will turn into the signature black-and-white tapir look when she reaches 6 months old. She has grown from 5.6 kilograms at birth to her current weight of 21 kg.

Baby tapir greets Taipei Zoo visitors for first time
(Taipei Zoo photo)

To prepare Mo Huadou for her future outdoor adventures and meet-and-greets, zookeepers arranged for her first outing early on the morning of Sept. 10, before the zoo opened. While Molly enjoyed being out again and immediately began marking her territory with urine, Mo Huadou was hesitant at first, staying close to the gate until mustering enough courage to take her first step out, reported Taipei Zoo.

Once she had gotten out, however, curiosity overcame apprehension, and she began exploring her surroundings on her own. According to the zoo, she would “lay down for a moment, sit up, zoom forward, then brake sharply all of a sudden,” smelling around and playing before catching up with her mother again.


(Taipei Zoo video)

Taipei Zoo said though this was Molly’s first time giving birth, she has done very well and raised a healthy baby. Currently, Mo Huadou is learning to eat solid foods in addition to getting milk from Molly, and the mother and daughter have been very vocal and communicative with each other.

Beneath a post on the zoo's Facebook page, people who visited and saw the tapirs Sunday (Sept. 19) shared photos and videos of the pair. They also continued discussing the naming of Mo Huadou, which became a popular online voting event earlier this month.

Baby tapir greets Taipei Zoo visitors for first time
(Taipei Zoo photo)
Taipei Zoo
tapir
animal
animals

RELATED ARTICLES

Adopted 'chicken' turns out to be Taiwan blue pheasant
Adopted 'chicken' turns out to be Taiwan blue pheasant
2021/09/16 18:33
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
2021/09/14 13:46
Legislators urge review of Taiwan’s animal protection policies following death of pet cat
Legislators urge review of Taiwan’s animal protection policies following death of pet cat
2021/09/09 18:58
Photo of the Day: Puppy peers out from south Taiwan abode
Photo of the Day: Puppy peers out from south Taiwan abode
2021/09/09 18:27
South Taiwan ranch accused of animal abuse, banned from animal performances
South Taiwan ranch accused of animal abuse, banned from animal performances
2021/09/04 17:26

Updated : 2021-09-20 11:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan
Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan
Taiwan and France’s Dassault sign service agreement for Mirage jets
Taiwan and France’s Dassault sign service agreement for Mirage jets