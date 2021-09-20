Baby tapir greets Taipei Zoo visitors for first time

Mo Huadou the tapir is now 40 days old. (Taipei Zoo photo) Mo Huadou the tapir is now 40 days old. (Taipei Zoo photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The newborn tapir Mo Huadou (貘花豆) will be roaming her outdoor enclosure with her mother Molly (貘莉) on sunny days starting on Monday (Sept. 20), Taipei Zoo announced in a press release.

Mo Huadou is 40 days old and sports a black coat decorated with white dots and lines, which will turn into the signature black-and-white tapir look when she reaches 6 months old. She has grown from 5.6 kilograms at birth to her current weight of 21 kg.



(Taipei Zoo photo)

To prepare Mo Huadou for her future outdoor adventures and meet-and-greets, zookeepers arranged for her first outing early on the morning of Sept. 10, before the zoo opened. While Molly enjoyed being out again and immediately began marking her territory with urine, Mo Huadou was hesitant at first, staying close to the gate until mustering enough courage to take her first step out, reported Taipei Zoo.

Once she had gotten out, however, curiosity overcame apprehension, and she began exploring her surroundings on her own. According to the zoo, she would “lay down for a moment, sit up, zoom forward, then brake sharply all of a sudden,” smelling around and playing before catching up with her mother again.



(Taipei Zoo video)

Taipei Zoo said though this was Molly’s first time giving birth, she has done very well and raised a healthy baby. Currently, Mo Huadou is learning to eat solid foods in addition to getting milk from Molly, and the mother and daughter have been very vocal and communicative with each other.

Beneath a post on the zoo's Facebook page, people who visited and saw the tapirs Sunday (Sept. 19) shared photos and videos of the pair. They also continued discussing the naming of Mo Huadou, which became a popular online voting event earlier this month.



(Taipei Zoo photo)