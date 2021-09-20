Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Taipei representative office in India holds Mid-Autumn party for expats

Taiwanese nationals living in India get taste of home at gathering

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/20 10:36
(Pexels photo)

(Pexels photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese expats, executives, and families joined Taipei Economic and Cultural Center staff in India to socialize and celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival on Sunday (Sept. 19).

Representative Ko Pao-Hsuan (葛葆萱) hosted the party at his residence in the afternoon, during which he served mooncakes, Taiwanese steamed sticky rice, turnip cake, and Indian dishes, CNA reported. Though the party was small, guests enjoyed lively conversations and discussed with Ko how to reinforce the business partnership between Taiwan and India.

Due to the low number of ethnic Han Chinese in India, there is little trace of Mid-Autumn festivities in the country, according to CNA. Taiwan Chamber of Commerce Delhi Secretary-General Min Yu-lin (閔幼林) pointed out that the festival is typically just an ordinary day in India for Taiwanese expats.

In the past, they might have been able to get mooncakes and pomelos from traveling peers; however, this year it has been difficult to do so due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Min said, adding that the most Taiwanese expats can do is to talk to family back home via video call and that some even spend the day at local cafes to feel less lonely.

Transdien Engineering Vice General Manager Chung Hong-chun (鍾宏駿), who flew from Chennai to Delhi for the occasion, said many of the Taiwanese expats there indeed came alone. He encouraged more people to go to India to explore the abundant business opportunities.
India
Mid-Autumn Festival
Moon Festival
moon cake
pomelo
expat

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese flock to popular scenic spots amid Mid-Autumn Festival holiday
Taiwanese flock to popular scenic spots amid Mid-Autumn Festival holiday
2021/09/19 16:48
Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
Mid-Autumn Festival to be observed in Taiwan this Tuesday
2021/09/19 16:43
Taiwanese travel to outlying islands at start of 4-day holiday
Taiwanese travel to outlying islands at start of 4-day holiday
2021/09/18 20:04
Taiwan attends space conference and expo hosted by India
Taiwan attends space conference and expo hosted by India
2021/09/16 14:48
Twenty years on, value of BRICS forum largely symbolic
Twenty years on, value of BRICS forum largely symbolic
2021/09/15 15:03

Updated : 2021-09-20 11:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan
Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan
Taiwan and France’s Dassault sign service agreement for Mirage jets
Taiwan and France’s Dassault sign service agreement for Mirage jets