Taipei representative office in India holds Mid-Autumn party for expats

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese expats, executives, and families joined Taipei Economic and Cultural Center staff in India to socialize and celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival on Sunday (Sept. 19).

Representative Ko Pao-Hsuan (葛葆萱) hosted the party at his residence in the afternoon, during which he served mooncakes, Taiwanese steamed sticky rice, turnip cake, and Indian dishes, CNA reported. Though the party was small, guests enjoyed lively conversations and discussed with Ko how to reinforce the business partnership between Taiwan and India.

Due to the low number of ethnic Han Chinese in India, there is little trace of Mid-Autumn festivities in the country, according to CNA. Taiwan Chamber of Commerce Delhi Secretary-General Min Yu-lin (閔幼林) pointed out that the festival is typically just an ordinary day in India for Taiwanese expats.

In the past, they might have been able to get mooncakes and pomelos from traveling peers; however, this year it has been difficult to do so due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Min said, adding that the most Taiwanese expats can do is to talk to family back home via video call and that some even spend the day at local cafes to feel less lonely.

Transdien Engineering Vice General Manager Chung Hong-chun (鍾宏駿), who flew from Chennai to Delhi for the occasion, said many of the Taiwanese expats there indeed came alone. He encouraged more people to go to India to explore the abundant business opportunities.