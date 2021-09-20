Alexa
List of Emmy winners includes 'Ted Lasso' actors, Nicholson

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/09/20 08:29
Hannah Waddingham arrives at the 73rd Emmy Awards Performers Nominee Celebration on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at the Academy of Television Arts & Scienc...
Julianne Nicholson arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Hannah Waddingham arrives at the 73rd Emmy Awards Performers Nominee Celebration on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at the Academy of Television Arts & Scienc...

Julianne Nicholson arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

List of main winners so far at the Emmy Awards:

Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown”

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”

Previously announced winners:

Guest Actor, Drama Series: Courtney B. Vance, “Lovecraft County”

Guest Actress, Drama Series: Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Television Movie: “Dolly Parton’s Christmas On the Square”

Guest Actor, Comedy Series: Dave Chappelle, “Saturday Night Live”

Guest Actress, Comedy Series: Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live”

Structured Reality Program: “Queer Eye”

Unstructured Reality Program: “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked”

Updated : 2021-09-20 10:14 GMT+08:00

