Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

DeShields scores 30 as Sky pulls away, beat Fever 98-87

By Associated Press
2021/09/20 08:17
DeShields scores 30 as Sky pulls away, beat Fever 98-87

CHICAGO (AP) — Diamond DeShields scored a season-high 30 points and Chicago used a 14-4 run to pull away as the Sky beat the Indiana Fever 98-87 on Sunday night in the regular-season finale.

Chicago (16-16) is the No. 6 seed and is home Thursday against No. 7 Dallas. Indiana (6-26) finished with the worst record in the WNBA and the highest probably to get the top pick in the 2022 draft, which the Fever have never had before in previous trips to the lottery.

Kelsey Mitchell made a pull-up jumper to pull Indiana to a 60-all tie with 4 minutes left in the third quarter but DeShields answered with a jumper and then made two free throws as Chicago scored 14 of the next 18 points to take the lead for good.

DeShields made 8 of 10 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and finished with seven rebounds, a season-high six assists and two steals. Allie Quigley scored 15 points, including four 3-pointers, and grabbed a career-high tying eight rebounds for the Sky.

Mitchell finished with a season-high 32 points on 12-of-17 shooting for Indiana. Emma Cannon had a career-best 19 points and eight rebounds and Lindsay Allen added 10 points and a career-high 10 assists — the third-year guard's first double-double.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-20 10:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan
Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan
Taiwan and France’s Dassault sign service agreement for Mirage jets
Taiwan and France’s Dassault sign service agreement for Mirage jets