Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Przybylko scores twice, Union beats Orlando City 3-1

By Associated Press
2021/09/20 06:12
Przybylko scores twice, Union beats Orlando City 3-1

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Kacper Przybylko had two goals and an assist to help the Philadelphia Union beat Orlando City 3-1 on Sunday.

Jamiro Monteiro played a one-touch pass to Pzybylko for a first-time finish from the center of the area to give Philadelphia a 2-1 lead in the 60th minute.

Kai Wagner also scored for Philadelphia (9-7-8). The Union snapped a three-game unbeaten streak and won for just the second time since Aug. 4.

Ruan Gregório Teixeira scored for Orlando City (10-7-8). It has lost three straight following a seven-game unbeaten streak.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-20 08:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan
Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan
Taiwan and France’s Dassault sign service agreement for Mirage jets
Taiwan and France’s Dassault sign service agreement for Mirage jets