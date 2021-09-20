Alexa
Jin Young Ko wins rain-shortened Cambia Portland Classic

By Associated Press
2021/09/20 06:19
Jin Young Ko, of South Korea, watches her tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the LPGA Cambia Portland Classic golf tournament in We...
Gemma Dryburgh, of Scotland, watches her tee shot on the fifth hole during the final round of the LPGA Cambia Portland Classic golf tournament in West...
Carlota Ciganda, of Spain, watches her tee shot on the fifth hole during the final round of the LPGA Cambia Portland Classic golf tournament in West L...

WEST LINN, Ore. (AP) — Jin Young Ko won the rain-shortened Cambia Portland Classic on Sunday for her second victory in her last three LPGA Tour starts.

Making her first start since the Tokyo Olympics, the second-round South Korean player closed with a 3-under 69 at Oregon Golf Club for a four-stroke victory over Jeongeun Lee and Su Oh. Ko finished at 11-under 205.

Play was washed out Saturday because of rain and the event was cut from 72 to 54 holes. Ko took the lead Friday with a 67.

Ko also won the Volunteers of America Classic in Texas in early July. The two-time major champion has nine LPGA Tour victories.

Lee and Oh each shot 69. Perrine Delacour was fourth at 5 under after a 69. Patty Tavatanakit (69) was 4 under with Esther Henseleit (70) and Carlota Ciganda (73).

Gemma Dryburgh, a stroke behind Ko entering the round, had a 76 to drop into a tie for eighth at 3 under.

The tournament was shifted from Edgewater Country Club to Oregon Golf Club in June because of safety concerns about a homeless encampment bordering Edgewater.

Updated : 2021-09-20 08:42 GMT+08:00

