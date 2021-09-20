Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Philadelphia 3, Orlando City 1

By Associated Press
2021/09/20 06:17
Philadelphia 3, Orlando City 1

Orlando City 0 1 1
Philadelphia 1 2 3

First Half_1, Philadelphia, Wagner, 2 (Burke), 37th minute.

Second Half_2, Orlando City, Ruan, 2 (Pereyra), 57th; 3, Philadelphia, Przybylko, 7 (Monteiro), 61st; 4, Philadelphia, Przybylko, 8 (penalty kick), 89th.

Goalies_Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Adam Grinwis; Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Joseph Bendik.

Yellow Cards_Schlegel, Orlando City, 33rd; Flach, Philadelphia, 53rd; Ruan, Orlando City, 58th; Michel, Orlando City, 75th; Gallese, Orlando City, 80th; Jansson, Orlando City, 80th; Aguilera Jr., Orlando City, 86th.

Red Cards_Carlos, Orlando City, 88th.

Referee_Alan Kelly. Assistant Referees_Adam Garner, Ryan Graves, Kevin Terry Jr. 4th Official_John Griggs.

A_15,032.

___

Lineups

Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Ruan, Rodrigo Schlegel (Silvester Van der Water, 76th), Kyle Smith (Joao Moutinho, 68th); Joey Dezart (Raul Aguilera Jr., 20th), Junior Urso, Mauricio Pereyra; Tesho Akindele (Daryl Dike, 68th), Benji Michel.

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo, Kai Wagner; Alejandro Bedoya (Sergio Santos, 65th), Leon Maximilian Flach, Jose Martinez, Jamiro Monteiro; Cory Burke (Daniel Gazdag, 59th), Kacper Przybylko.

Updated : 2021-09-20 08:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan
Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan
Taiwan and France’s Dassault sign service agreement for Mirage jets
Taiwan and France’s Dassault sign service agreement for Mirage jets