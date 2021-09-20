Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

MATCHDAY: Barcelona tries to rebound from big loss to Bayern

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/09/20 05:50
Barcelona's Gerard Pique leaves at the end of a Champions League group E soccer match between F.C. Barcelona and Bayern at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelo...

Barcelona's Gerard Pique leaves at the end of a Champions League group E soccer match between F.C. Barcelona and Bayern at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelo...

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

SPAIN

Barcelona hosts winless Granada in the Spanish league and hopes to rebound from the demoralizing 3-0 home loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Ronald Koeman’s team remains depleted by injuries, with Jordi Alba and Pedri González unlikely to play at Camp Nou Stadium. Granada is coming off two straight losses after opening with consecutive draws. It has beaten Barcelona twice in their last four league matches, including the last meeting at Camp Nou in April.

ITALY

Napoli can maintain its perfect start to the Serie A season with a win at Udinese. Napoli has won its opening three matches, including victory over Juventus last weekend. It is the only team with a perfect record after AC Milan and Roma dropped points at the weekend. Another win would send it two points clear at the top of the league. Udinese has won its past two matches but drew its opener at home to Juventus.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-20 08:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan
Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan
Taiwan and France’s Dassault sign service agreement for Mirage jets
Taiwan and France’s Dassault sign service agreement for Mirage jets