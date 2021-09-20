Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Tim Wilkerson races to 2nd NHRA Funny Car victory in 3 weeks

By Associated Press
2021/09/20 05:29
Tim Wilkerson races to 2nd NHRA Funny Car victory in 3 weeks

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Tim Wilkerson raced to his second Funny Car victory in three weeks Sunday, beating Cruz Pedregon in the DeWalt NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway.

Wilkerson had a 3.927-second run at 331.36 mph in a Ford Shelby Mustang in the final for his 22nd career victory. He moved to sixth the in season standings.

“It was tremendous pressure today and a crazy day,” Wilkerson said. “It was a tough day and we barely made it to the rounds in the semifinals and finals. I’m very proud of my guys. We were thrashing and I’m worn out. Sometimes, there’s too much time to stare at the (car) and make changes. Today, I made wholesale changes and lived with them, and it worked out.”

Josh Hart won in Top Fuel, Kyle Koretsky in Pro Stock and Angelle Sampey in Pro Stock Motorcycle in the second race in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

Hart beat points leader Brittany Force with a 3.770 at 324.12 for his second career victory. Koretsky drove to his first career victory, topping points leader Greg Anderson with a 6.629 at 207.27 in a Chevrolet Camaro. Sampey edged Joey Gladstone with a 6.861 at 196.62 on a Suzuki for her first victory of the season and 44th overall.

Updated : 2021-09-20 08:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan
Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan
Taiwan and France’s Dassault sign service agreement for Mirage jets
Taiwan and France’s Dassault sign service agreement for Mirage jets