Díaz homer in 10th lifts Marlins 6-5, denies Pirates sweep

By Associated Press
2021/09/20 05:20
Miami Marlins' Joe Panik, left, reacts after striking out during the second inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Sunday, Sept. 1...
Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara delivers against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, September 19, 2021,...
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Max Kranick (45) throws against the Miami Marlins during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, September 19, 2021, ...
Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara throws a runner out at first base after fielding a bunt against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning ...
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Max Kranick (45) delivers against the Miami Marlins during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in...
Miami Marlins' third baseman Eddy Alvarez throws out a runner at first base during the second inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates...
Pittsburgh Pirates' Cole Tucker, center, celebrates scoring a run against the Miami Marlins with teammates in the second inning of a baseball game, Su...
Pittsburgh Pirates' Cole Tucker dives safely into home plate as Miami Marlins catcher Alex Jackson waits for the ball during the second inning of a ba...

MIAMI (AP) —

Lewin Díaz led off the bottom of the 10th with a two-run homer off Chad Kuhl, and the Miami Marlins beat Pittsburgh 6-5 Sunday to deny the Pirates what would have been their first series sweep this season.

Díaz’s drive off Kuhl (5-7) bounced off the façade in right-center for his first game-ending home run of his big league career. It scored Jesús Sánchez, the automatic runner under pandemic rules.

In a see-saw game, Hoy Park put Pittsburgh ahead with a two-run homer in the ninth off Dylan Floro, and Bryan De La Cruz hit a tying single against Chris Stratton with two outs in the bottom half.

Ben Gamel's sacrifice fly off Steven Okert (2-1) gave the Pirates a 5-4 lead in the 10th after automatic runner Ke’Bryan Hayes advanced on a wild pitch.

Miami starter Sandy Alcantara allowed two runs and four hits in six-plus innings.

Joe Panik snapped an 0-for-14 slide with a two-run double in the fourth that gave Miami its first lead in the series.

Pittsburgh starter Max Kranick, recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis, allowed three runs and four hits in five innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: RHP Bryse Wilson (left hamstring strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list. Wilson sustained the injury after attempting to beat out a grounder in the fifth inning of Saturday’s game, which Wilson started and won his first outing as a Pirate.

UP NEXT

Pirates: LHP Dillon Peters (1-2, 2.66) is to start the opener of a three-game series at Cincinnati on Monday.

Marlins: LHP Jesús Luzardo (5-8, 6.80) will make his second consecutive start against Washington on Monday. Luzardo lasted 4 1/3 innings and allowed four runs and seven hits at Washington on Sept. 14.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-20 07:11 GMT+08:00

