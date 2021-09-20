Alexa
Quioto goal sparks Montreal to 2-0 win over Chicago

By Associated Press
2021/09/20 04:02
MONTREAL (AP) — Romell Quioto scored in the 60th minute, James Pantemis made four saves and Montreal blanked the Chicago Fire 2-0 on Sunday.

With the win, Montreal (10-8-7) moved past Atlanta for fifth place in the Eastern Conference. Chicago (6-14-5) is 12th in the table, well below the line.

Djordje Milhalovic found Quioto in the box and he scored his fifth goal of the season off a hard strike.

Chicago had a goal nullified with an offside in the 77th minute, and minutes later an own goal sealed the match when Mathieu Choiniere's cross went off defender Carlos Teran.

Chicago has lost four of five, including three straight shutouts.

