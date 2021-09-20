Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Boston
|86
|65
|.570
|_
|Toronto
|84
|65
|.564
|_
|New York
|83
|66
|.557
|1
|Oakland
|81
|67
|.547
|2½
___
Boston 9, Baltimore 3
Cleveland 11, N.Y. Yankees 3
Toronto 6, Minnesota 2
Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 1
Boston 8, Baltimore 6
Toronto 5, Minnesota 3
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 5-7) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Ray 12-5) at Tampa Bay (Baz 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Anderson 6-9) at Oakland (Manaea 10-9), 9:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-Los Angeles
|95
|54
|.638
|_
|St. Louis
|78
|69
|.531
|_
|Cincinnati
|77
|72
|.517
|2
|Philadelphia
|76
|72
|.514
|2½
|San Diego
|76
|72
|.514
|2½
z-clinched playoff berth
___
L.A. Dodgers 5, Cincinnati 1
St. Louis 3, San Diego 2
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 3
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Peters 1-2) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-6), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 5-7) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Woodford 2-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 9-4), 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
___