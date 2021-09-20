Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Mourinho has 1st defeat as Roma loses 3-2 at Verona

By DANIELLA MATAR , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/09/20 02:36
Roma coach Jose Mourinho runs under pouring rain during a Serie A soccer match between Hellas Verona and Roma, in Verona's Bentegodi Stadium, Italy, S...
Roma coach Jose Mourinho looks on ahead of the start of a Serie A soccer match between Hellas Verona and Roma, in Verona's Bentegodi Stadium, Sunday, ...
Hellas Verona coach Igor Tudor gives indications to his players during a Serie A soccer match between Hellas Verona and Roma, in Verona's Bentegodi St...
Verona's Davide Faraoni scores his side's third goal during a Serie A soccer match between Hellas Verona and Roma, in Verona's Bentegodi Stadium, Ital...
Verona's Antonin Barak celebrates after scoring during a Serie A soccer match between Hellas Verona and Roma, in Verona's Bentegodi Stadium, Italy, Su...
Verona's Gianluca Caprari celebrates after scoring during a Serie A soccer match between Hellas Verona and Roma, in Verona's Bentegodi Stadium, Italy,...
Roma's Gianluca Mancini squeezes his jersey under pouring rain during a Serie A soccer match between Hellas Verona and Roma, in Verona's Bentegodi Sta...
Cagliari's head coach Walter Mazzarri gives instructions during the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Cagliari, at the Rome Olympic stadium, Sund...
Cagliari's players celebrate after Keita Balde scored his side' second goal during the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Cagliari, at the Rome Ol...

Roma coach Jose Mourinho runs under pouring rain during a Serie A soccer match between Hellas Verona and Roma, in Verona's Bentegodi Stadium, Italy, S...

Roma coach Jose Mourinho looks on ahead of the start of a Serie A soccer match between Hellas Verona and Roma, in Verona's Bentegodi Stadium, Sunday, ...

Hellas Verona coach Igor Tudor gives indications to his players during a Serie A soccer match between Hellas Verona and Roma, in Verona's Bentegodi St...

Verona's Davide Faraoni scores his side's third goal during a Serie A soccer match between Hellas Verona and Roma, in Verona's Bentegodi Stadium, Ital...

Verona's Antonin Barak celebrates after scoring during a Serie A soccer match between Hellas Verona and Roma, in Verona's Bentegodi Stadium, Italy, Su...

Verona's Gianluca Caprari celebrates after scoring during a Serie A soccer match between Hellas Verona and Roma, in Verona's Bentegodi Stadium, Italy,...

Roma's Gianluca Mancini squeezes his jersey under pouring rain during a Serie A soccer match between Hellas Verona and Roma, in Verona's Bentegodi Sta...

Cagliari's head coach Walter Mazzarri gives instructions during the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Cagliari, at the Rome Olympic stadium, Sund...

Cagliari's players celebrate after Keita Balde scored his side' second goal during the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Cagliari, at the Rome Ol...

MILAN (AP) — Jose Mourinho had his first defeat as Roma coach when his side surprisingly lost 3-2 at Hellas Verona in Serie A on Sunday.

Lorenzo Pellegrini gave Roma the lead in rainy Verona but the hosts turned the match around in the second half with three goals in 14 minutes.

It was the first points of the season for Verona, which replaced Eusebio Di Francesco with Igor Tudor as coach on Tuesday after losing three straight.

AC Milan can move above Roma and to the top of the Italian league with a victory at Juventus later Sunday. That would see the Rossoneri maintain their perfect start to the Serie A season. Juventus has just one point from three matches and is desperate for a first league victory in Massimiliano Allegri’s return as coach.

Mourinho had won his three league games in charge of Roma as well as three matches in the European Conference League.

And Roma looked to be heading to another victory after Pellegrini scored the opener in the 36th minute with a stunning backheel flick on the volley after a cross had been deflected into his path.

It was Pellegrini’s fifth goal in four matches.

However, Antonín Barák leveled four minutes after the break and Gianluca Caprari put the hosts ahead five minutes later.

Verona midfielder Ivan Ilić turned the ball into his own net to gift Roma the equalizer but Davide Faraoni restored the home side’s lead in the 63rd with a stunning effort from the edge of the area that went in off the underside of the crossbar.

COACHING CHANGE

Cagliari also changed its coach midweek as Walter Mazzarri replaced Leonardo Semplici and he started his time on the Sardinian team’s bench with a 2-2 draw at Lazio.

Cagliari was on course to win the match but Danilo Cataldi leveled seven minutes from time. Cagliari defender Gabriele Zappa was sent off in stoppage time for a second yellow card.

Newly promoted Venezia lost 2-1 to Spezia after a stoppage-time goal.

Sampdoria won 3-0 at Empoli.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-20 04:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan
Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan
Taiwan and France’s Dassault sign service agreement for Mirage jets
Taiwan and France’s Dassault sign service agreement for Mirage jets