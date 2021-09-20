IPL back after COVID delay, Chennai beats Mumbai by 20 runs

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Chennai Super Kings overcame its top-order collapse to beat defending champions Mumbai Indians by 20 runs as the Indian Premier League resumed Sunday after a four-month interruption.

The IPL was suspended early May, nearly halfway through the Twenty20 competition, after several players from two of the eight franchises tested positive for COVID-19. The league was finally shifted to the United Arab Emirates where the T20 World Cup will also be staged next month.

New Zealand fast bowlers Adam Milne (2-21) and Trent Boult (2-35) had Chennai in trouble at 24-4 inside the batting powerplay before opener Ruturaj Gaikwad’s unbeaten 88 off 58 balls anchored the three-time champions to 156-6.

Mumbai, without rested captain Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, struggled to put up partnerships against the experienced Dwayne Bravo (3-25) and Deepak Chahar (2-19) before being restricted to 136-8. Saurabh Tiwary was unbeaten with 50 off 40 balls but got little support from the other end.

Chennai is top with 12 points from eight games. Mumbai is fourth with eight points from eight matches.

