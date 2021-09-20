Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Japanese RHP Arihara designated for assignment by Rangers

By Associated Press
2021/09/20 02:05
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kohei Arihara (35) leaves the field after turning the ball over in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Hous...
Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) stands by as starting pitcher Kohei Arihara, second from left, gets a visit from pitching coach Doug Mathis, rig...

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kohei Arihara (35) leaves the field after turning the ball over in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Hous...

Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) stands by as starting pitcher Kohei Arihara, second from left, gets a visit from pitching coach Doug Mathis, rig...

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Right-hander Kohei Arihara was designed for assignment Sunday by the Texas Rangers, who signed the Japanese pitcher to a two-year contract last winter.

The move with Arihara before the series finale against the Chicago White Sox cleared a spot on the 40-man roster for the Rangers to reinstate right-hander Mike Foltynewicz from the COVID-related injury list.

Arihara is 2-4 with a 6.64 ERA in 10 starts this season. He has made three starts since returning from the injured list after having surgery in May for an aneurysm in his throwing shoulder. He has made three starts since being activated from the IL on Sept. 1, giving up six runs in four-plus innings Wednesday against Houston.

Texas could assign Arihara outright to the minors if he clears waivers. He could then be invited to spring training as a non-roster player with the chance to compete for a spot in the starting rotation.

The 29-year-old Arihara pitched six years with the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters of Japan’s Pacific League before signing a $6.2 million contract with the Rangers last December. He got $3.6 million this season and is due $2.6 million in 2022.

The Rangers also had to pay a $1.2 million posting fee for Arihara.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-20 04:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan
Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan
Taiwan and France’s Dassault sign service agreement for Mirage jets
Taiwan and France’s Dassault sign service agreement for Mirage jets