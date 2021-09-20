Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Chelsea beats Tottenham 3-0 to stay among EPL front-runners

By Associated Press
2021/09/20 01:43
Chelsea's Thiago Silva, 2nd right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur ...
Chelsea's Thiago Silva, center left, scores the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at t...
Chelsea's Thiago Silva celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea ...
Players stand on the pitch applauding in a tribute to former player Jimmy Greaves before the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hot...
A video screen shows an image of former player Jimmy Greaves before the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at t...

Chelsea's Thiago Silva, 2nd right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur ...

Chelsea's Thiago Silva, center left, scores the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at t...

Chelsea's Thiago Silva celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea ...

Players stand on the pitch applauding in a tribute to former player Jimmy Greaves before the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hot...

A video screen shows an image of former player Jimmy Greaves before the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at t...

LONDON (AP) — Anything Liverpool can do, Chelsea can do exactly the same.

Chelsea continued matching each of Liverpool's results through the first five rounds of the Premier League season by beating Tottenham 3-0 on Sunday.

The European champions took the lead four minutes into the second half after Thiago Silva darted into space to meet a corner from Marcos Alonso with a header.

The goal was more fortuitous in the 57th minute after N’Golo Kante, who came on at halftime and changed the game, saw a shot heavily deflect off Eric Dier and go into the net off the post.

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was kept busy to prevent Chelsea adding to its score until Antonio Rudiger fired in from distance in stoppage time.

Chelsea has 13 points, having scored 12 goals and conceded once like Liverpool, which beat Crystal Palace 3-0 on Saturday. Also setting the pace but behind Chelsea and Liverpool on goal difference is Manchester United.

The match at Tottenham's stadium was preceded by a minute's applause to remember Jimmy Greaves, a former striker for the north London club and Chelsea, who died Sunday at the age of 81.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-20 04:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan
Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan
Taiwan and France’s Dassault sign service agreement for Mirage jets
Taiwan and France’s Dassault sign service agreement for Mirage jets