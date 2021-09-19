Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Filippo Ganna wins back to back time trial world titles

By Associated Press
2021/09/19 23:27
A view of the starting position for the Individual time trial cycling race in Knokke, Belgium Saturday Sept. 18, 2021. The Elite Men Individual time t...

A view of the starting position for the Individual time trial cycling race in Knokke, Belgium Saturday Sept. 18, 2021. The Elite Men Individual time t...

BRUGGE, Belgium (AP) — Defending champion Filippo Ganna of Italy secured back-to-back gold medals at the road world championships by retaining the men's time trial title on Sunday.

Ganna won with a small margin of just over five seconds to beat Belgian Wout van Aert for the second year running.

Remco Evenepoel, another Belgian rider, claimed the bronze medal, 43.34 seconds behind Ganna, according to provisional results.

The flat course taking competitors through the cycling-mad Flanders region did not feature any technical difficulty and was perfectly suited to Ganna, a pure specialist of the race against the clock.

The Italian rider trailed at the final intermediate check on the 43.3km course between the seaside resort of Knokke-Heist and Brugge but produced a tremendous effort in the finale.

Spurred on by the thousands of vocal Belgian fans lining the roads and chanting “Wout!, Wout! Wout," van Aert took all the risks. His back wheel slid into a curve at the first check but the Belgian stabilized his bike to avoid a crash.

Van Aert is also targeting the road race and is among the main contenders for the gold medal in next Sunday's race.

The women's time trial is scheduled for Monday.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-20 01:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan
Australia's new nuclear subs could cruise as far north as Taiwan
Taiwan and France’s Dassault sign service agreement for Mirage jets
Taiwan and France’s Dassault sign service agreement for Mirage jets