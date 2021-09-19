Alexa
Reported voting violations mar Russia's parliamentary ballot

By DARIA LITVINOVA , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/09/19 22:46
A man casts his ballot at a polling station at the Kazansky railway station during the Parliamentary elections in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 18, ...
Members of an election commission sit in a tent as they wait for voters at a mobile polling station during the Parliamentary elections in Rogachevo vi...
A man reads his ballot at a polling station during the Parliamentary elections in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Russia has begun the third d...
Medical workers cast a patient's ballot at a hospital during the Parliamentary elections in Voronezh, Russia, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Russia has begun...
Members of an election commission listen to 82-year old Nadezhda Tredina, as they come to help her to vote during the Parliamentary elections at her h...
A Russian military sailor leaves a voting booth at a polling station during the Parliamentary elections in Sevastopol, Crimea, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021....
St. Petersburg governor Alexander Beglov leaves a voting booth during the State Duma, the Lower House of the Russian Parliament and local parliament e...
Members of an election commission stand at a tent as they wait for voters at a mobile polling station in front the Church of the Epiphany during the P...
Members of an election commission stand in a tent as they wait for voters at a mobile polling station in front the Church of the Epiphany during the P...
A medical worker, left, helps a patient to cast her ballot at a hospital during the Parliamentary elections in Voronezh, Russia, Sunday, Sept. 19, 202...
People examine their ballots during the State Duma, the Lower House of the Russian Parliament and local parliament elections at a polling station in S...
Boris Vishnevsky of the Yabloko party who is running for both the State Duma and the regional legislature looks at a candidates list at a polling stat...
A woman leaves the polling booth at a polling station during parliamentary elections in the Russian embassy in Vilnius, Lithuania, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2...
Russian citizens read their ballots at a polling station during parliamentary elections at the Russian embassy in Vilnius, Lithuania, Sunday, Sept. 19...
A member of an election commission helps to a woman to casts her ballot during the State Duma, the Lower House of the Russian Parliament and local par...
A medical worker, right, helps a patient to read his ballot at a hospital during the Parliamentary elections in Voronezh, Russia, Sunday, Sept. 19, 20...
A man examines his ballot during the State Duma, the Lower House of the Russian Parliament and local parliament elections at a polling station in St. ...
Journalists wait to film St. Petersburg governor Alexander Beglov as he fills his ballot in a voting booth, right, during the State Duma, the Lower Ho...
Russian Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov leaves a polling station after voting during the Parliamentary elections in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Se...
Anton Furgal, the son of the region's former governor Sergei Furgal, who was arrested last year on charges of being involved in murders, is photograph...
A man casts his ballots at a polling station during the Parliamentary elections in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Russia has begun the third ...
Chechnya's regional leader Ramzan Kadyrov casts his ballot at a polling station during the Parliamentary elections in Akhmat-Yurt, Russia, Saturday, S...
A member of an election commission carry election ballots to a mobile polling station during the Parliamentary elections in Sharapovo village, Moscow ...
Members of an election commission setup a tent as they wait for voters at a mobile polling station during the Parliamentary elections in Samoilovo vil...
A voter prepares to casts his ballot at a mobile polling station in front the Church of the Epiphany during the Parliamentary elections in Sharapovo v...
A man examines his ballot during the State Duma, the Lower House of the Russian Parliament and local parliaments elections at a polling station in St....
A woman examines her ballot during the State Duma, the Lower House of the Russian Parliament and local parliaments elections at a polling station in S...

MOSCOW (AP) — From the Baltic Sea to the Pacific Ocean, Russians across eleven time zones voted Sunday on the third and final day of a national election for a new parliament, a ballot in which the pro-Kremlin ruling party is largely expected to retain its majority after months of relentless crackdown on the opposition.

The vote so far has been marked by numerous reports of violations, including ballot-stuffing, inadequate security and pressure on election monitors.

The election is widely seen as an important part of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to cement his grip on power ahead of the 2024 presidential election, in which control of the State Duma, or parliament, will be key.

The vote this year has seen most opposition politicians and activists barred from running as Russian authorities unleashed a massive effort to suppress protests and dissent.

By Sunday afternoon — the last of the three days of voting the government allowed this year, citing coronavirus concerns — voter turnout was only more than 40% and polls in Russia's far east and Siberian regions had already closed.

Reports of violations from Russian media, opposition politicians and election observers have been flowing since Friday morning, when unexpectedly long lines formed at polling stations in Moscow and other cities. Some of those queuing told reporters they were forced to vote by their employers, often a state-run institution.

Over the weekend, multiple videos of ballot-stuffing circled on social media. In some regions, incidents of “carousel voting” were reported — groups of voters casting ballots multiple times at different polling stations — as well as clashes between election monitors and poll workers.

Russia's Central Election Commission chief Ella Pamfilova confirmed at least eight incidents of ballot-stuffing in six Russian regions. In all, the commission has so far invalidated 7,465 ballots in 14 regions.

Ahead of the election, Putin expressed hope that the Kremlin's United Russia party retains its dominance in the parliament after the vote. The party currently holds 334 seats out of 450. However, a recent poll by the top independent pollster the Levada Center showed that just 27% of Russians are prepared to vote for the ruling party.

In recent months, authorities have unleashed a sweeping crackdown against opposition politicians and the Smart Voting strategy devised by the imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny to consolidate the protest vote against United Russia. Smart Voting increases opposition candidates' chances of winning by telling voters which candidates in specific areas have the best chances at defeating ones backed by the Kremlin, and the authorities have made numerous attempts to wipe it off the internet.

About 50 websites run by Navalny have been blocked, including the one dedicated to Smart Voting.

On Friday, Apple and Google removed an app which features Smart Voting from its online stores for Russian users under pressure from the authorities. The founder of the messaging app Telegram, Pavel Durov, on Saturday also blocked a chat bot dedicated to Smart Voting. And YouTube blocked access to several videos listing the candidates endorsed by Smart Voting.

Navalny's allies ascribed the crackdown on Smart Voting and the reports of voting violations to the Kremlin's lack of confidence in getting the result it wants: a two-thirds majority so United Russia will be able to change the Russian constitution.

“Either they're so insecure and fear Smart Voting so much ... or the ratings are even worse than we've seen, or they failed to keep their nerves in check — but the level of blatant falsifications have turned out to be even higher than in 2011,” Navalny's top strategist Leonid Volkov wrote on Facebook.

In the 2011 election, reports of mass vote rigging in Russia's parliamentary elected triggered months of anti-government and anti-Putin protests.

Updated : 2021-09-20 01:05 GMT+08:00

