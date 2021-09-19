American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|92
|57
|.617
|_
|Boston
|85
|65
|.567
|7½
|Toronto
|83
|65
|.561
|8½
|New York
|83
|66
|.557
|9
|Baltimore
|47
|101
|.318
|44½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|84
|64
|.568
|_
|Cleveland
|72
|74
|.493
|11
|Detroit
|71
|78
|.477
|13½
|Kansas City
|67
|81
|.453
|17
|Minnesota
|65
|84
|.436
|19½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|87
|61
|.588
|_
|Oakland
|81
|67
|.547
|6
|Seattle
|79
|69
|.534
|8
|Los Angeles
|72
|76
|.486
|15
|Texas
|55
|93
|.372
|32
___
Boston 9, Baltimore 3
Cleveland 11, N.Y. Yankees 3
Toronto 6, Minnesota 2
Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 3
Texas 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Kansas City 8, Seattle 1
Arizona 6, Houston 4, 10 innings
Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 1
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Cleveland (Allen 1-7), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago White Sox (Rodón 12-5) at Detroit (Manning 4-6), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 5-7) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (Arihara 2-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Hernández 6-2) at Cleveland (McKenzie 5-6), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto (Ray 12-5) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 10-5) at L.A. Angels (Barria 2-3), 9:38 p.m.
Seattle (Anderson 6-9) at Oakland (Manaea 10-9), 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.