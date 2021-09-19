Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NWSL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/09/19 22:05
NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 11 4 2 35 25 11
Reign FC 10 7 2 32 27 19
North Carolina 8 5 5 29 22 10
Orlando 7 5 7 28 24 21
Chicago 7 7 5 26 20 23
Washington 6 6 5 23 19 21
Houston 6 7 5 23 20 23
Gotham FC 5 5 7 22 17 15
Louisville 4 9 5 17 15 27
Kansas City 2 11 5 11 9 28

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, September 11

Orlando 3, Louisville 1

Sunday, September 12

Portland 1, North Carolina 0

Reign FC 3, Washington 0

Saturday, September 25

North Carolina at Gotham FC, 3 p.m.

Portland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday, September 26

Houston at Louisville, 3 p.m.

Kansas City at Washington, 5 p.m.

Orlando at Reign FC, 7 p.m.

Updated : 2021-09-19 23:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
COVID-positive Taipei woman not tested or quarantined for 4 months
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Taiwan stimulus voucher site fails to provide English version
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Former Marine hits out at Taiwan on China's behalf
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Taiwanese-American star Wang Lee-hom faces fine over COVID violations
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
Video emerges of horrific scooter accident in northeast Taiwan
31 Vietnamese workers arrested for gambling inside container in southern Taiwan
31 Vietnamese workers arrested for gambling inside container in southern Taiwan
Letter to Editor: American pleads with Taiwan to let missionaries enter country
Letter to Editor: American pleads with Taiwan to let missionaries enter country