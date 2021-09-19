Alexa
English Standings

By Associated Press
2021/09/19 22:02
English Premier League

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Liverpool 5 4 1 0 12 1 13
Man City 5 3 1 1 11 1 10
Man United 4 3 1 0 11 3 10
Chelsea 4 3 1 0 9 1 10
Everton 5 3 1 1 10 7 10
Brighton 4 3 0 1 5 3 9
Tottenham 4 3 0 1 3 3 9
West Ham 4 2 2 0 10 5 8
Brentford 5 2 2 1 5 2 8
Aston Villa 5 2 1 2 8 7 7
Watford 5 2 0 3 6 8 6
Leicester 4 2 0 2 4 6 6
Arsenal 5 2 0 3 2 9 6
Crystal Palace 5 1 2 2 5 8 5
Southampton 5 0 4 1 4 6 4
Wolverhampton 5 1 0 4 2 5 3
Leeds 5 0 3 2 5 12 3
Newcastle 5 0 2 3 6 13 2
Burnley 5 0 1 4 3 9 1
Norwich 5 0 0 5 2 14 0

___

Saturday, Sept. 11

Crystal Palace 3, Tottenham 0

Arsenal 1, Norwich 0

Brentford 0, Brighton 1

Leicester 0, Man City 1

Man United 4, Newcastle 1

Southampton 0, West Ham 0

Watford 0, Wolverhampton 2

Chelsea 3, Aston Villa 0

Sunday, Sept. 12

Leeds 0, Liverpool 3

Monday, Sept. 13

Everton 3, Burnley 1

Friday, Sept. 17

Newcastle 1, Leeds 1

Saturday, Sept. 18

Wolverhampton 0, Brentford 2

Burnley 0, Arsenal 1

Liverpool 3, Crystal Palace 0

Man City 0, Southampton 0

Norwich 1, Watford 3

Aston Villa 3, Everton 0

Sunday, Sept. 19

Brighton vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.

West Ham vs. Man United, 9 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Chelsea, 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Chelsea vs. Man City, 7:30 a.m.

Man United vs. Aston Villa, 7:30 a.m.

Everton vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Leeds vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.

Leicester vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.

Brentford vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 26

Southampton vs. Wolverhampton, 9 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 27

Crystal Palace vs. Brighton, 3 p.m.

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Bournemouth 8 5 3 0 14 6 18
Fulham 8 5 1 2 18 7 16
West Brom 8 4 4 0 14 7 16
Coventry 8 5 1 2 9 6 16
Stoke 8 4 2 2 11 10 14
Blackburn 8 3 4 1 11 8 13
Huddersfield 8 4 1 3 13 11 13
QPR 8 3 3 2 16 12 12
Bristol City 8 3 3 2 10 9 12
Cardiff 8 3 2 3 11 9 11
Birmingham 8 3 2 3 10 10 11
Derby 8 2 4 2 6 7 10
Luton Town 8 2 4 2 12 14 10
Reading 8 3 1 4 15 18 10
Sheffield United 8 2 3 3 12 12 9
Middlesbrough 8 2 3 3 9 10 9
Preston 8 2 3 3 9 11 9
Millwall 8 1 5 2 8 10 8
Barnsley 8 1 5 2 6 9 8
Blackpool 8 2 2 4 7 12 8
Swansea 8 1 4 3 7 11 7
Peterborough 8 2 1 5 10 17 7
Hull 8 1 2 5 5 12 5
Nottingham Forest 8 1 1 6 7 12 4

___

Saturday, Sept. 11

Blackburn 2, Luton Town 2

Blackpool 1, Fulham 0

Bournemouth 3, Barnsley 0

Bristol City 0, Preston 0

Coventry 2, Middlesbrough 0

Reading 3, QPR 3

Sheffield United 6, Peterborough 2

Stoke 2, Huddersfield 1

Swansea 0, Hull 0

West Brom 1, Millwall 1

Sunday, Sept. 12

Nottingham Forest 1, Cardiff 2

Tuesday, Sept. 14

Blackburn 2, Hull 0

Blackpool 0, Huddersfield 3

Bournemouth 2, QPR 1

Sheffield United 2, Preston 2

Reading 3, Peterborough 1

West Brom 0, Derby 0

Wednesday, Sept. 15

Birmingham 1, Fulham 4

Bristol City 1, Luton Town 1

Coventry 1, Cardiff 0

Nottingham Forest 0, Middlesbrough 2

Swansea 0, Millwall 0

Stoke 1, Barnsley 1

Saturday, Sept. 18

Hull 1, Sheffield United 3

Barnsley 0, Blackburn 0

Cardiff 0, Bournemouth 1

Derby 2, Stoke 1

Fulham 1, Reading 2

Huddersfield 0, Nottingham Forest 2

Luton Town 3, Swansea 3

Middlesbrough 1, Blackpool 2

Millwall 1, Coventry 1

Peterborough 3, Birmingham 0

Preston 1, West Brom 1

QPR 1, Bristol City 2

Friday, Sept. 24

Coventry vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.

West Brom vs. QPR, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Reading vs. Middlesbrough, 7:30 a.m.

Birmingham vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Cardiff vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.

Huddersfield vs. Blackburn, 2:45 p.m.

Hull vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.

Preston vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.

QPR vs. Birmingham, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Barnsley vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.

Derby vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.

Fulham vs. Swansea, 2:45 p.m.

Luton Town vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.

Millwall vs. Bristol City, 2:45 p.m.

Peterborough vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m.

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wigan 7 5 1 1 12 5 16
Sunderland 7 5 1 1 12 7 16
Milton Keynes Dons 8 4 3 1 16 10 15
Plymouth 7 4 2 1 10 4 14
Wycombe 7 4 2 1 10 7 14
Rotherham 8 4 1 3 10 8 13
AFC Wimbledon 8 3 3 2 15 13 12
Bolton 8 3 3 2 14 12 12
Cheltenham 8 3 3 2 11 11 12
Burton Albion 8 3 3 2 6 8 12
Accrington Stanley 8 4 0 4 8 11 12
Sheffield Wednesday 7 3 2 2 6 5 11
Cambridge United 7 3 2 2 10 10 11
Oxford United 8 3 2 3 9 9 11
Portsmouth 7 3 1 3 5 4 10
Fleetwood Town 7 2 2 3 11 11 8
Lincoln 8 2 2 4 10 10 8
Morecambe 7 2 1 4 9 10 7
Ipswich 7 1 3 3 11 15 6
Gillingham 7 1 3 3 7 11 6
Crewe 7 1 2 4 4 8 5
Shrewsbury 8 1 2 5 4 11 5
Charlton 7 1 1 5 6 10 4
Doncaster 7 1 1 5 3 9 4

___

Saturday, Sept. 11

Burton Albion 1, Gillingham 1

Cambridge United 1, Lincoln 5

Charlton 1, Cheltenham 2

Ipswich 2, Bolton 5

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Portsmouth 0

Morecambe 3, AFC Wimbledon 4

Oxford United 0, Wycombe 0

Plymouth 3, Sheffield Wednesday 0

Rotherham 2, Fleetwood Town 4

Shrewsbury 1, Crewe 1

Sunderland 2, Accrington Stanley 1

Wigan 2, Doncaster 1

Tuesday, Sept. 14

Lincoln 1, Rotherham 1

Saturday, Sept. 18

AFC Wimbledon 0, Plymouth 1

Accrington Stanley 1, Wigan 4

Bolton 0, Rotherham 2

Cheltenham 1, Oxford United 0

Crewe 2, Burton Albion 0

Doncaster 1, Morecambe 0

Fleetwood Town 2, Sunderland 2

Gillingham 1, Milton Keynes Dons 4

Lincoln 0, Ipswich 1

Portsmouth 1, Cambridge United 2

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Shrewsbury 1

Wycombe 2, Charlton 1

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Gillingham vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.

Crewe vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.

Portsmouth vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Burton Albion vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Burton Albion vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.

Cambridge United vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.

Charlton vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.

Ipswich vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.

Morecambe vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.

Oxford United vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.

Plymouth vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.

Rotherham vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Wycombe, 2:45 p.m.

Sunderland vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.

Wigan vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Forest Green 8 6 1 1 18 8 19
Leyton Orient 8 4 3 1 16 7 15
Harrogate Town 7 4 2 1 13 9 14
Northampton 8 4 2 2 7 5 14
Exeter 8 3 4 1 11 5 13
Hartlepool 8 4 1 3 8 6 13
Port Vale 8 3 3 2 9 6 12
Rochdale 8 3 3 2 12 10 12
Bradford 8 3 3 2 11 9 12
Swindon 8 3 3 2 9 7 12
Tranmere 8 3 2 3 4 3 11
Newport County 8 3 2 3 9 11 11
Carlisle 8 2 4 2 9 9 10
Crawley Town 7 3 1 3 8 10 10
Barrow 8 2 3 3 11 10 9
Colchester 7 2 3 2 7 7 9
Salford 8 2 2 4 7 8 8
Sutton United 7 2 2 3 6 8 8
Walsall 8 2 2 4 8 11 8
Mansfield Town 8 2 2 4 10 14 8
Stevenage 8 2 2 4 7 13 8
Bristol Rovers 8 2 1 5 6 13 7
Scunthorpe 8 1 4 3 6 13 7
Oldham 8 1 1 6 4 14 4

___

Saturday, Sept. 11

Crawley Town 2, Carlisle 1

Forest Green 1, Northampton 0

Leyton Orient 4, Oldham 0

Updated : 2021-09-19 23:47 GMT+08:00

