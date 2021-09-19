All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New England 17 4 5 56 48 30 Nashville 10 3 11 41 39 23 New York City FC 11 8 5 38 43 28 Orlando City 10 6 8 38 35 33 Atlanta 9 7 9 36 35 30 D.C. United 10 11 4 34 41 36 CF Montréal 9 8 7 34 34 30 Inter Miami CF 9 10 5 32 24 35 Philadelphia 8 7 8 32 28 24 Columbus 8 11 7 31 30 35 New York 7 11 5 26 29 28 Chicago 6 13 5 23 24 38 Cincinnati 4 12 8 20 24 44 Toronto FC 4 15 6 18 28 51

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 13 5 7 46 43 26 Seattle 13 5 6 45 36 20 Colorado 12 4 7 43 34 23 LA Galaxy 11 9 5 38 37 40 Real Salt Lake 10 9 6 36 41 35 Portland 10 10 4 34 34 41 Minnesota United 9 8 7 34 27 29 Los Angeles FC 9 9 6 33 37 34 San Jose 7 9 9 30 32 38 Vancouver 7 8 8 29 29 33 FC Dallas 6 11 9 27 38 43 Houston 5 10 11 26 31 39 Austin FC 5 16 4 19 25 40

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, September 11

LA Galaxy 1, Colorado 1, tie

Seattle 1, Minnesota 0

D.C. United 1, New York 1, tie

New England 2, New York City FC 1

Cincinnati 2, Toronto FC 0

Miami 1, Columbus 0

Nashville 1, CF Montréal 0

Houston 3, Austin FC 0

Sporting Kansas City 2, Chicago 0

San Jose 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

Sunday, September 12

Los Angeles FC 3, Real Salt Lake 2

Tuesday, September 14

FC Dallas 3, New York City FC 3, tie

Miami 1, Toronto FC 0

Columbus 2, New York 1

Wednesday, September 15

Atlanta 4, Cincinnati 0

CF Montréal 4, Orlando City 2

D.C. United 3, Chicago 0

Sporting Kansas City 4, Minnesota 0

Los Angeles FC 2, Austin FC 1

Colorado 2, Portland 2, tie

Houston 1, LA Galaxy 1, tie

Real Salt Lake 4, San Jose 3

Friday, September 17

New York 4, Miami 0

Saturday, September 18

Atlanta 3, D.C. United 2

Columbus 1, New England 1, tie

Toronto FC 2, Nashville 1

New York City FC 2, Cincinnati 1

Minnesota 3, LA Galaxy 0

San Jose 4, Austin FC 3

Houston 3, FC Dallas 2

Real Salt Lake 1, Seattle 0

Sunday, September 19

Chicago at CF Montréal, 1 p.m.

Orlando City at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Portland, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, September 22

Nashville at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at New York, 8 p.m.

Saturday, September 25

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.

Orlando City at New England, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New York at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Toronto FC at Colorado, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 26

Nashville at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 7 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 29

Cincinnati at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

New England at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Orlando City at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Houston, 9 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.