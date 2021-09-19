Alexa
Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/09/19 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 92 57 .617 _ _ 4-6 L-1 47-27 45-30
Boston 85 65 .567 _ 6-4 W-4 46-29 39-36
Toronto 83 65 .561 _ 7-3 W-1 42-31 41-34
New York 83 66 .557 9 ½ 5-5 L-1 42-32 41-34
Baltimore 47 101 .318 44½ 36 2-8 L-2 23-51 24-50
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 84 64 .568 _ _ 4-6 L-1 49-27 35-37
Cleveland 72 74 .493 11 10 4-6 W-1 36-36 36-38
Detroit 71 78 .477 13½ 12½ 6-4 W-1 39-36 32-42
Kansas City 67 81 .453 17 16 5-5 W-1 36-38 31-43
Minnesota 65 84 .436 19½ 18½ 3-7 L-1 34-40 31-44
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 87 61 .588 _ _ 6-4 L-1 46-28 41-33
Oakland 81 67 .547 6 2 7-3 W-4 40-34 41-33
Seattle 79 69 .534 8 4 4-6 L-1 42-33 37-36
Los Angeles 72 76 .486 15 11 4-6 L-2 38-36 34-40
Texas 55 93 .372 32 28 5-5 W-1 33-41 22-52

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 76 70 .521 _ _ 4-6 L-4 37-36 39-34
Philadelphia 76 72 .514 1 5-5 W-4 42-32 34-40
New York 72 77 .483 7 2-8 L-5 43-33 29-44
Miami 62 86 .419 15 16½ 5-5 L-2 38-36 24-50
Washington 60 88 .405 17 18½ 3-7 L-3 34-43 26-45
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Milwaukee 91 57 .615 _ _ 7-3 W-2 42-31 49-26
St. Louis 78 69 .531 12½ _ 9-1 W-7 41-33 37-36
Cincinnati 77 72 .517 14½ 2 4-6 L-1 39-34 38-38
Chicago 66 83 .443 25½ 13 2-8 L-4 39-36 27-47
Pittsburgh 56 92 .378 35 22½ 7-3 W-2 34-41 22-51
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-San Francisco 97 52 .651 _ _ 8-2 W-2 49-25 48-27
z-Los Angeles 95 54 .638 2 _ 7-3 W-1 52-23 43-31
San Diego 76 72 .514 20½ 3-7 L-2 44-31 32-41
Colorado 70 78 .473 26½ 7-3 W-5 45-27 25-51
Arizona 48 100 .324 48½ 30½ 3-7 W-1 28-43 20-57

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Saturday's Games

Boston 9, Baltimore 3

Cleveland 11, N.Y. Yankees 3

Toronto 6, Minnesota 2

Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 3

Texas 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Kansas City 8, Seattle 1

Arizona 6, Houston 4, 10 innings

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 1

Sunday's Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Kansas City (TBD) at Cleveland (Allen 1-7), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox (Rodón 12-5) at Detroit (Manning 4-6), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 5-7) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Arihara 2-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Hernández 6-2) at Cleveland (McKenzie 5-6), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto (Ray 12-5) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 10-5) at L.A. Angels (Barria 2-3), 9:38 p.m.

Seattle (Anderson 6-9) at Oakland (Manaea 10-9), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Saturday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 5, Cincinnati 1

Colorado 6, Washington 0

Pittsburgh 6, Miami 3

St. Louis 3, San Diego 2

Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 4

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Arizona 6, Houston 4, 10 innings

San Francisco 2, Atlanta 0

Sunday's Games

Colorado at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh (Peters 1-2) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-6), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 7-9) at Miami (Luzardo 5-8), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 5-7) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Woodford 2-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 9-4), 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Toussaint 3-3) at Arizona (Weaver 3-5), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

