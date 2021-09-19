WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Connecticut
|25
|6
|.806
|—
|x-Chicago
|15
|16
|.484
|10
|Washington
|12
|19
|.387
|13
|New York
|12
|20
|.375
|13½
|Atlanta
|8
|23
|.258
|17
|Indiana
|6
|25
|.194
|19
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|23
|8
|.742
|—
|x-Minnesota
|21
|10
|.677
|2
|x-Seattle
|21
|11
|.656
|2½
|x-Phoenix
|19
|12
|.613
|4
|x-Dallas
|13
|18
|.419
|10
|Los Angeles
|12
|19
|.387
|11
x-clinched playoff spot
___
No games scheduled.
Atlanta at Connecticut, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Phoenix, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles at Dallas, 5 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 6 p.m.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.