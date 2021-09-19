Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/09/19 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, September 19, 2021

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun, nice;30;24;Partly sunny;29;24;WSW;13;85%;44%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;42;30;Sunny and very warm;40;31;NW;14;43%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;34;21;Sunshine;35;21;WNW;15;35%;0%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;27;22;A t-storm around;25;21;ENE;19;60%;69%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Increasing clouds;20;11;Sun and some clouds;18;9;ENE;15;67%;7%;3

Anchorage, United States;Sun and clouds;13;6;Rain and drizzle;9;2;NNW;19;71%;68%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and nice;30;17;Sunny and pleasant;31;17;ESE;11;16%;0%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cooler;10;0;Breezy and chilly;9;-1;NNW;23;53%;15%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly cloudy, hot;39;25;Very hot;40;21;S;14;35%;53%;9

Athens, Greece;Sunny and very warm;34;23;Sunny and very warm;33;22;W;11;40%;0%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Turning out cloudy;13;11;A morning shower;17;10;W;17;68%;42%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy in the p.m.;39;22;Plenty of sun;39;23;NW;18;21%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;29;22;SSE;7;83%;72%;5

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;30;20;A stray thunderstorm;30;20;WNW;9;68%;55%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;NW;7;83%;87%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;23;17;A shower and t-storm;22;15;N;17;73%;86%;4

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;19;16;Rain and drizzle;22;15;NNW;20;72%;81%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower and t-storm;25;14;A few showers;18;10;WNW;11;75%;70%;1

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;15;9;Partly sunny;15;10;NNE;8;54%;23%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in spots;20;10;A t-storm in spots;20;10;ESE;9;61%;55%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and very warm;33;16;Sunny and very warm;34;17;E;13;25%;0%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sunshine;17;8;Partly sunny;17;7;NNE;15;59%;7%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;21;12;Periods of sunshine;19;9;NE;9;74%;13%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, nice;26;10;A p.m. t-storm;25;10;ENE;10;62%;79%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Sun and some clouds;20;9;A morning t-storm;16;7;N;7;65%;54%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Low clouds;20;16;Low clouds;23;8;S;14;66%;7%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;29;20;Partly sunny;30;20;NNE;9;32%;11%;13

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine and nice;27;21;Clouds and sunshine;27;24;SSE;13;64%;57%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy in the p.m.;34;23;Hot, turning breezy;37;24;NNE;18;35%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler;16;12;A morning shower;16;11;SE;18;60%;58%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower;28;19;A t-storm in spots;27;19;SE;6;68%;74%;10

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;36;27;A p.m. t-storm;34;27;S;11;71%;67%;10

Chicago, United States;Sunny and warmer;29;22;A shower and t-storm;25;19;S;18;83%;84%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower or two;32;26;Brief a.m. showers;29;26;SSW;9;79%;100%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;13;8;Periods of sun;14;9;NNE;10;58%;18%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy this morning;29;27;Mostly sunny, humid;32;27;NNW;17;81%;30%;11

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, humid;32;23;Mostly sunny;36;23;SSE;14;50%;8%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Winds subsiding;33;22;Partly sunny, breezy;30;22;SE;24;64%;29%;12

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;33;26;A t-storm around;33;26;ESE;9;80%;55%;8

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy, warm;30;10;Partly sunny, cooler;20;7;NNE;12;36%;14%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clearing, a t-storm;32;25;A morning t-storm;31;25;SSE;12;79%;63%;3

Dili, East Timor;Inc. clouds;34;22;Mostly sunny;32;22;SSE;10;55%;2%;12

Dublin, Ireland;A stray shower;17;9;Periods of sun;18;11;W;14;84%;28%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;33;17;Plenty of sunshine;31;16;NE;8;14%;0%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;26;21;Sunny and pleasant;25;20;NE;11;81%;26%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;34;25;Some sun, a t-storm;32;25;SSE;7;78%;72%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and beautiful;27;9;Sunny and nice;29;10;ENE;9;29%;0%;11

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;ENE;13;73%;80%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy this morning;9;5;Breezy in the a.m.;9;4;NE;23;68%;26%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;30;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;S;11;83%;66%;5

Hong Kong, China;A morning shower;33;27;A morning shower;33;26;ESE;9;71%;69%;9

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with a shower;30;24;Partly sunny, breezy;31;23;ENE;24;53%;31%;10

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;32;24;A stray thunderstorm;31;22;NW;8;65%;64%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;34;25;A strong t-storm;32;24;ENE;15;64%;77%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, nice;26;19;Sunny and very warm;29;19;SSW;8;67%;28%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Rain and a t-storm;30;24;Brief p.m. showers;32;24;NNW;11;72%;77%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Breezy and very warm;36;29;Very warm;36;30;N;21;49%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;23;12;Partly sunny;26;13;SSE;18;32%;2%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;35;15;Sunlit, not as hot;29;15;N;7;39%;6%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;34;28;Increasingly windy;34;28;W;27;59%;21%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny, humid;29;20;Humid, p.m. t-storms;27;19;SSW;6;85%;100%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;37;28;Plenty of sun;39;28;NNW;8;18%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;A shower;14;7;A shower;12;6;W;18;88%;87%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;NE;11;68%;65%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Inc. clouds;33;23;Decreasing clouds;33;23;NW;10;60%;44%;7

Kolkata, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;26;A couple of t-storms;30;26;SSE;7;81%;81%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A couple of t-storms;28;23;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;NNW;7;84%;64%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A stray shower;16;1;Showers around;15;2;S;12;51%;78%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm or two;31;24;A t-storm or two;30;25;SW;11;75%;85%;11

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;16;15;More sun than clouds;16;15;SSE;13;79%;15%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;27;18;Sunny and pleasant;27;18;N;14;59%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;A downpour;21;13;Mist in the morning;18;11;NNE;15;77%;81%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny, cool;24;16;Plenty of sunshine;28;16;SSW;8;55%;1%;7

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny, nice;26;22;Mostly sunny, nice;27;22;WSW;11;72%;39%;12

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;25;14;Partly sunny, nice;24;11;NE;11;46%;27%;5

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;31;28;A t-storm around;31;28;W;10;72%;78%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;32;25;A t-storm around;33;25;NE;8;69%;48%;9

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;29;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;NNW;8;76%;71%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Increasingly windy;17;10;A t-storm in spots;13;7;WSW;23;64%;80%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm or two;20;12;A p.m. t-storm;22;13;WSW;7;63%;66%;12

Miami, United States;A t-shower, humid;31;25;A shower and t-storm;31;27;ENE;12;74%;86%;6

Minsk, Belarus;A little rain;9;3;Showers around, cold;6;2;NNE;16;96%;87%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;30;25;An afternoon shower;29;25;S;17;68%;57%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Low clouds;21;15;Clouds and sunshine;17;12;S;16;71%;4%;2

Montreal, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;21;11;Sunny and pleasant;24;16;SSE;5;53%;1%;4

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and chilly;9;4;Morning showers;6;5;ENE;22;80%;90%;1

Mumbai, India;A shower and t-storm;31;26;A shower and t-storm;30;26;SW;9;87%;81%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Some sun, pleasant;29;11;Partly sunny, nice;27;13;ENE;11;48%;30%;14

New York, United States;Sunny and less humid;25;17;Mostly sunny, nice;23;18;SE;12;57%;4%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;34;20;Sunny and very warm;35;19;WNW;13;47%;0%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;A stray p.m. shower;13;3;A shower or two;6;1;WSW;23;78%;76%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Periods of sun;28;21;Partly sunny, humid;29;21;W;9;65%;16%;6

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy;11;6;Partly sunny;11;7;SSE;7;66%;66%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny and nice;21;8;Mostly cloudy, warm;25;13;SE;11;59%;4%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sunshine, pleasant;28;25;A shower or two;29;25;E;17;77%;88%;11

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;29;24;A thunderstorm;30;24;NW;8;81%;72%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A morning shower;31;23;Showers around;30;24;E;9;84%;84%;12

Paris, France;A little rain;22;14;A couple of showers;20;11;N;11;68%;78%;3

Perth, Australia;Partial sunshine;20;10;Sunny and nice;22;13;E;20;55%;0%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;25;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;S;8;82%;67%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;23;A t-storm around;31;25;ENE;16;75%;55%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;33;23;A t-storm around;33;23;SSW;9;52%;55%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Clearing;14;8;Periods of sun;14;7;N;4;52%;14%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy and humid;28;17;Partly sunny, nice;27;20;SE;14;59%;88%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;21;10;A shower in places;21;10;SSW;13;60%;61%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Increasing clouds;26;15;Sunshine and nice;26;17;NW;10;73%;0%;7

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;28;22;Showers around;28;22;SSE;14;71%;71%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Showers around;10;8;Brief a.m. showers;10;6;SSW;23;91%;92%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;13;4;Partly sunny, chilly;10;5;NE;16;71%;44%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, humid;25;21;Partly sunny, humid;26;20;NE;14;77%;26%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;40;28;Sunny and very warm;41;26;NNE;13;10%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;A shower and t-storm;28;17;Partly sunny;27;16;SE;10;51%;13%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;8;7;Cloudy and chilly;8;5;E;20;58%;12%;1

San Francisco, United States;Clearing;20;13;Sunshine;23;16;SSW;10;52%;2%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;27;16;A p.m. t-storm;29;16;ENE;13;67%;68%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A stray shower;30;25;A shower and t-storm;30;26;S;10;82%;76%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;24;18;A p.m. t-storm;24;18;NNW;8;99%;78%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;27;16;Nice with sunshine;28;16;NE;13;17%;6%;12

Santiago, Chile;Rain and drizzle;17;6;Plenty of sunshine;20;6;SW;7;47%;0%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A t-storm around;32;24;N;14;69%;53%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;24;13;Sunny and pleasant;26;12;NNE;10;60%;1%;5

Seattle, United States;A little rain;17;12;Clouds and sun;19;9;N;8;65%;6%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;28;17;Partly sunny;28;20;SE;11;61%;83%;6

Shanghai, China;Very warm;30;25;Rain and drizzle;31;22;WNW;15;71%;89%;7

Singapore, Singapore;A stray thunderstorm;30;26;A t-storm around;31;26;SSE;13;68%;73%;13

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower and t-storm;22;12;A shower or two;26;11;W;8;66%;74%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;30;25;A shower and t-storm;30;26;SSE;10;79%;63%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Cool with some sun;11;9;Partly sunny;10;6;ENE;11;69%;14%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;24;14;Breezy in the p.m.;25;10;SW;25;35%;31%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Very hot;37;26;Very warm;35;26;S;12;60%;36%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Winds subsiding;10;7;Breezy and chilly;10;6;E;24;66%;30%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy sunshine;33;14;Sunny and pleasant;30;15;ENE;11;26%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sun and clouds, nice;26;16;Mostly sunny, warm;29;16;NNW;17;43%;5%;5

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and nice;32;22;Plenty of sun;32;22;ESE;10;15%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;30;23;Sunshine and nice;31;24;N;11;57%;0%;7

Tirana, Albania;A thunderstorm;30;21;Partly sunny, nice;29;17;NNE;8;56%;11%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Breezy this morning;26;18;Sunny and pleasant;27;19;NE;17;60%;6%;6

Toronto, Canada;Plenty of sun;20;15;High clouds;23;18;S;13;72%;13%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sun;35;26;Plenty of sun;34;26;ESE;6;39%;0%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Humid with sunshine;32;22;Increasing clouds;28;22;NE;14;64%;90%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A bit of a.m. rain;14;4;Mostly sunny;19;2;ESE;9;63%;27%;4

Vancouver, Canada;A couple of showers;18;12;A shower in the a.m.;17;10;NE;6;67%;60%;2

Vienna, Austria;Variable cloudiness;18;8;Periods of sun;16;9;NNE;11;54%;13%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;36;24;A t-storm in spots;33;23;E;7;72%;79%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cold with showers;7;3;Cold with a shower;6;3;NNE;12;94%;82%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Showers around;11;6;Clouds and sun, cool;10;5;WNW;15;72%;19%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasingly windy;13;12;Mostly sunny;16;12;NNW;20;66%;29%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A couple of t-storms;31;25;WSW;8;81%;81%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sun;29;14;Mostly sunny;27;14;NE;7;35%;6%;5

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-09-19 22:02 GMT+08:00

