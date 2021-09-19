Alexa
Norwegian wearer of Taiwan temple hat still triathlon world champion

Iden found discarded hat in Tokyo long ago, and it’s been bringing him good luck ever since

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/19 21:01
Gustav Iden (Instagram, ironmantri photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Norwegian triathlon athlete Gustav Iden, who has worn a hat that name checks a Taiwan temple during his past victories, has managed to hang on to his title once again.

Iden, who won the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in the U.S. state of Utah on Saturday (Sept. 18), cheerfully declared that his title is intact, according to CNA.

This was the second time he won the prestigious event, the first time being in Nice, France, in 2019.

Wearing a hat that bears the words "Puyan Shunze Temple" (埔鹽順澤宮), Iden won the triathlon event in Utah in 3 hours, 37 minutes, and 13 seconds.

The triathlon consisted of a 1,900-meter swim, a 90-kilometer cycle, and a 21.1-kilometer run. Iden completed the swimming in 24 minutes and 54 seconds; the cycling in 1 hour, 58 minutes, and 59 seconds; and the running in 1 hour, 11 minutes, and 32 seconds.

The Norwegian had noticed the hat lying on the ground when he took part in an Ironman competition in Tokyo. He picked it up and took good care of it with the hope it would bring him luck — which it did.

Iden and his lucky hat went viral in Taiwan as a result of the athlete’s stellar performances in the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in Nice.

In 2019, Iden was invited to participate in a marathon held in Tianzhong Township, Changhua County, and he has also since visited the Puyan Shunze Temple in Changhua from which his hat was issued.

Taiwan bicycle brand GIANT has also been sponsoring the Norwegian with its top-class bicycles, the report said.

