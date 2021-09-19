Alexa
French league meeting to discuss fan violence at Lens-Lille

By Associated Press
2021/09/19 19:23
PARIS (AP) — The French league said Sunday that its disciplinary commission will meet on Monday to discuss the fan violence that marred Saturday's match between Lens and Lille.

The game was interrupted for about 30 minutes when fans from the northern rivals clashed at halftime.

After the first half, a large group of Lens supporters invaded the field and ran to the away section where they tried to confront Lille fans. Riot police and stewards intervened. An emergency meeting took place to decide whether the match at Stade Bollaert should continue. After the second half got underway there was no further violence.

It was the second high-profile incident of the season in France following serious disorder at the Nice-Marseille game in August, which was called off and will be replayed next month.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

