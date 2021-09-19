Automotive Display Systems Market Estimated To Stand Out With CAGR Value Of 19 % By 2026

Automotive display system is transparent display used in automobiles that presents data to indicate any obstacles on road in order to enable a smooth and safe driving experience. Various types of automotive display systems include center stack display, camera information display, DID-NR, reconfigurable instrument cluster, rear seat entertainment, and head-up display. Technological advancement with increasing use of smart devices are major factors expected to drive the global market in the future.

The global automotive display systems market is estimated to value US$ 13,956 Mn in 2017, and is projected to register a CAGR of over 19% in terms of value during the forecast period 2017–2026.

Global Automotive Display Systems Market Dynamics:

Rising demand for connected vehicles is the major factor driving growth of the global automotive display systems market. Additionally, increasing demand for larger displays is expected to drive growth of the market. In addition, decreasing prices of LCD and OLCDs, technological advancements and innovations in automotive industries, and increasing adoption of smart devices is driving growth of the global automotive display systems market. Customers currently purchase products that not only offer more functionality, but also focus on aesthetic appeal that best suits their individual tastes.

However, rising adoption of personal mobile devices, high cost of automotive display systems, and concerns regarding systems failure are some major factors restraining growth of the global automotive display systems market.

A major and growing trend, especially in developed countries, is increasing development of next-generation micro-display technology and rising adoption of AMOLED technologies.

Market Analysis by Automotive Display Systems Display Type:

Among all display type segments, rear seat entertainment display type segment in the global automotive display systems market is expected to register a CAGR of over 27% over the forecast period, owing to rising demand for high end automotive vehicles with RSE, and use of infotainment systems with rear seat interface, and controls.

The center stack display segment in the global automotive display systems market is estimated to account for revenue share of over 30%. This can be attributed to center stack displays being the most preferred type of automotive displays by manufacturers in cars both at entry and premium levels. In addition, center stack display segment is expected to show a significantly higher growth over the forecast period owing to factors such as continuous innovation in display technologies, reduced cost of automotive displays, coupled with rising demand from end users for automotive displays in entry level vehicles.

Analysis by Region:

The Americas market is expected to grow at a steady growth rate, while demand for automotive display systems in Europe region is foreseen to expand at moderate pace in near future. The market in developing countries in Africa and Asia Pacific is witnessing rapid growth for automotive display systems market. The growth in Asia Pacific region is driven by increasing demand for automotive display systems in countries such as India and China.

Americas market is expected to dominate the global automotive display systems market and revenue year on year growth of the Americas market is expected to remain stable over the forecast period, as compared to that of markets in other regions. Presence of major automotive manufacturers in this region such as Ford, Porsche, Gm, and Chrysler expected to give additional benefit to drive growth of the automotive display systems market in Americas region. Government rules such as mandatory GPS system in commercial vehicles, back up cameras in passenger cars, and mandatory rear view sensors are expected to drive growth of automotive display systems in this region.

In 2016, Asia Pacific market accounted for the second largest revenue share contribution to the global automotive display systems market and expected to register highest CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing government initiatives towards road safety, and rising demand for passenger automobiles with advanced features such as display system are projected to drive the demand for automotive display systems products in next ten years in Asia Pacific region. Presence of prominent automotive display systems manufacturing companies such as Alpine Electronics, Inc., DENSO CORPORATION, FUJITSU, KYOCERA Display Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, and others is another factor expected to aid in growth of the Asia Pacific automotive display systems market over the forecast period

Companies profiled in the report are Alpine Electronics, Continental, Delphi Automotive, DENSO, Fujitsu, Garmin, KYOCERA Display, LG Display, Nippon Seiki, Panasonic, Pioneer, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo, Visteon, Yazaki.