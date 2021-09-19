Alexa
Taiwanese man detained for arranging funeral parade to celebrate police chief's transfer

Man allegedly hired white lion dancers, centipede parade, Buddha car to rejoice in precinct chief’s departure

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/19 18:23
File photo of traditional lion dancers.

File photo of traditional lion dancers. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man surnamed Chu has been detained for "contempt of cop" after he allegedly arranged for a funeral-style parade to celebrate news of the transfer of the former Hsinchu County Police Bureau's (HCHPB) Jhudong Precinct Chief, CNA reported on Sunday (Sept. 19).

On Thursday (Sept. 16), National Police Agency Director-General Chen Ja-chin (陳家欽) posted on Facebook to condemn the incident that took place before the HCHPB Jhudong Precinct on Wednesday (Sept. 15). According to the precinct, a day prior to Precinct Chief Chiang Chien-chung’s (江建忠) transfer, someone hired a parade consisting of a Buddha car, a centipede parade, and lion dancers to tour before its office building.

In Taiwanese culture, Buddha cars are traditionally used in funerals to guide the deceased to Sukhavati, while white lion dances are performed exclusively during funerals as the term “white lion” (白獅) is nearly homophonic to “white event” (白事), a term that refers to funerals.

The police immediately launched an investigation into the event, which they initially believed to be orchestrated by local gangs. However, Chu, a karaoke owner who was allegedly angry at Chiang for repeatedly citing his business, was detained instead, per Liberty Times.

During the investigation, the police and prosecutors discovered that Chu went into hiding after the incident and threw his destroyed phone into a river to evade the law, CNA reported. Chu was taken into custody to prevent further destruction of evidence and collusion on the facts of the case, while the four hired parade leaders were let go after interrogations.
