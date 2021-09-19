Taiwan's Fengbin Skywalk reopens to tourists on Sept. 18

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The popular Fengbin Skywalk in Fengbin Township, Hualien County reopened on Saturday (Sept. 18) after closing in August when a fire on the skywalk's side slope caused frequent rockfalls.

The blaze was caused by firefighters responding to reports of a hornet’s nest on the mountain wall on Aug. 24. When the firefighters made the decision to employ their traditional nemesis, fire, to get rid of the beehive, the resultant conflagration caused nearly three hectares of rock wall on the skywalk’s upper side slope to become crisp and susceptible to rockfalls, CNA reported.

Fengbin Township Office Secretary Cheng Li-yu (鄭立渝) said on Friday (Sept. 17) that the rockfall condition had eased as of late, with the side slope becoming more stable after the wall sucked in rainwater, according to the report. After fallen rocks were cleared, the office reopened the skywalk on the first day of the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Cheng added that in order to ensure safety, all visitors are required to wear helmets at the attraction.

The entrance to the 150-meter skywalk is located beside the southern opening of Xinfeng Tunnel at kilometer mark 41.5 on Provincial Highway 11, a coastal road that runs along the Pacific Ocean and connects Hualien and Taitung.

The skywalk was built from an old narrow trail constructed during the Japanese colonial period. The former trail traversed the cliff faces connecting the Jiqi and Xinshe villages.

A 20-meter transparent section of the skywalk, built from H steel beams and tempered glass, is 50 meters above seawater and allows visitors to watch the waves crashing against the shore under their feet.